Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Registrations Go Live

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Registrations Go Live

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Registrations Go Live

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology for heat management

Highlights

  • Black Shark was recently spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 855
  • Official teasers confirm 12GB of RAM for the upcoming device
  • Registrations for the upcoming smartphone have gone live in China

Black Shark 2 – the next gaming smartphone from the eponymous Xiaomi-backed company – is all set to be officially unveiled on March 18, 2019. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a pair of teaser posters which confirm that the Black Shark 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, ticking alongside a hefty 12GB of RAM. Moreover, registrations for the Black Shark 2 have gone live in China and they indicate that the upcoming smartphone will be available in three storage configurations.

The official teasers for the Black Shark 2 confirm that the upcoming gaming smartphone will pack 12GB of RAM. An image of the Snapdragon 855 SoC on the poster leaves no iota of doubt that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor. The Black Shark 2 was recently spotted on Geekbench packing 12GB of RAM, while its AnTuTu visit also revealed the same amount of RAM ticking alongside the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Additionally, the Black Shark 2 has gone up for registration on the official Black Shark store ahead of its launch five days from now. PlayfulDroid reports that the Black Shark 2 registrations have also opened up on Mi.com and JD.com in China. As per the smartphone's registration page on the official Black Shark e-store, the Black Shark 2 will come in a “Frozen Silver” colour option and will be available in three configurations – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

Black Shark listing Black Shark

The Black Shark 2's registration page reveals three storage configurations

The price of the smartphone is listed at CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,03,653), however, we suspect it to be a mere placeholder keeping in mind the price of its predecessor. Moreover, the image on the listing page suggests that the Black Shark 2 will feature a backlit logo as well as illuminated strips running on both sides. Finally, Xiaomi President Lin Bin shared a screenshot of the smartphone's home screen.

The Xiaomi-backed company has already confirmed that the Black Shark 2 will come with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology for thermal management, however, the improvements it brings to the table are yet to be revealed. The silhouette of the Black Shark 2 on the teaser poster indicates that it will feature a curved design with sharp lines on the rear panel similar to the original Black Shark gaming smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark 2, Xiaomi, Snapdragon 855
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo X27 Key Specifications Confirmed Through Official Teasers, X27 Pro Surfaces With Dual Selfie Camera
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Registrations Go Live
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  6. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  7. Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Model Price in India Slashed
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. Skullcandy Push Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10 Goes on Sale in India [Update]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.