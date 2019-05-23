Xiaomi's primary range of smartphones typically sticks to the affordable and value-for-money segments, but the company does have a small range of premium products also available. One of these is Black Shark, a niche smartphone maker that is backed by Xiaomi and focuses on powerful gaming smartphones with top-end specifications. The company is set to launch the Black Shark 2 in India on May 27, and now a teaser suggests that the gaming smartphone could go on sale on online retailer Flipkart.

An ad by Flipkart on Instagram describing its portfolio of current and upcoming premium smartphones shows that the Black Shark 2 is likely to go on sale on Flipkart. The ad mentions various brands that are available on Flipkart; some of these such as Google and Poco by Xiaomi are Flipkart-exclusive, while others such as Samsung and Oppo are also available elsewhere. The teaser clearly shows the Black Shark 2 logo, suggesting that Flipkart is already fixed as the online retail partner for the new smartphone.

Xiaomi works closely with both Flipkart and Amazon in India, although the Chinese company has favoured Flipkart for its high-end smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Poco F1 (Review). Based on this report, it's possible that Xiaomi could once again go with the homegrown Flipkart for sales of its latest high-end device.

Black Shark 2 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi has yet to reveal the Black Shark 2 price in India, but it should be close to the pricing that was announced in China when the phone was first launched back in March. The Black Shark 2 was launched in China at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,300).

The phone also has a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,300) and a top-of-the-line option with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,400). The Black Shark 2 comes in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options.

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

The Black Shark 2 has Liquid Cool 3.0 technology that works with a heat-conducting copper plate to enhance heat dissipation. Black Shark claims that its in-house technology is capable of increasing heat dissipation by 20 times. Additionally, the handset has TrueView Display support and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming to deliver an advanced gaming experience. There is also a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that enables customisation of pressure sensitivity on the display.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with an Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Black Shark 2 has a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. There is also a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. Furthermore, there is a 20-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Black Shark 2 has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.