Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too

Mi A3 price under the Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi will drop from Rs. 12,999 to Rs. 12,499.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too

Xiaomi is conducting its 'Black Friday Sale' between November 29 and December 2

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will go live via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
  • Offline retail stores will also offer discounts on Xiaomi devices
  • Xiaomi will conduct flash sale rounds to provide discounted prices

Mi A3, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Redmi Note 7S are set to receive discounted prices during Xiaomi's annual "Black Friday Sale" in India. The four-day sale, which will kick off tomorrow and go live until Monday, December 2, will also bring discounts on Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Focus Cube, and Mi Selfie Stick among others. The Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi also brings exchange offers and instant discount for transactions via HDFC Bank cards and EMI. The Xiaomi sale through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and various offline partner outlets.

Black Friday Sale offers on Xiaomi phones

The list of Xiaomi phones that will receive discounts during the Black Friday Sale includes the Mi A3 that will be available with a starting price of Rs. 12,499, down from Rs. 12,999. The sale will also bring the Redmi K20 at as low as Rs. 19,999, while the Redmi K20 Pro will be put on sale at a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched with initial price tags of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Poco F1 will be available during the Black Friday Sale with a discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The Redmi Note 7S will also be put on sale with a starting price of Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

The Black Friday Sale will also bring up to Rs. 2,000 discount on the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7A will also get a discount of Rs. 700.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Additional Exchange Discount (Rs.)
Redmi Note 7 4GB+64GB 13,999 11,999 -
Redmi Note 7 6GB+128GB 16,999 12,999 -
Redmi K20 6GB+64GB 21,999 19,999 -
Redmi K20 6GB+128GB 23,999 22,999 -
Redmi K20 Pro 6GB+128GB 27,999 25,999 2,000
Redmi K20 Pro 8GB+256GB 29,999 28,999 2,000
Mi A3 4GB+64GB 12,999 12,499 -
Mi A3 6GB+128GB 15,999 15,499 -
Poco F1 6GB+64GB 17,999 14,999 -
Poco F1 6GB+128GB 22,999 18,999 -
Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB 9,999 8,999 -
Redmi Note 7S 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999 -
Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB 8,999 7,999 -
Redmi Y3 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999 -
Redmi 7 2GB+32GB 7,599 6,999 -
Redmi 7 3GB+32GB 8,599 7,999 -
Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB 5,999 5,299 -
Redmi 7A 2GB+32GB 6,199 5,499 -

Xiaomi will offer 10 percent instant discount on all HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions via Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. Also, customers will get up to Rs. 1,500 cashback through offline partner stores when purchased via HDFC credit and debit cards.

Black Friday Sale offers on Xiaomi ecosystem and accessory products

Alongside smartphones, the Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi will bring discounts and offers on a range of ecosystem and accessory products. The Mi Band 3 price will be discounted from Rs. 1,749 to Rs. 1,599. The Mi LED Smart Bulb will also get a discount of Rs. 300. Similarly, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 will be available at Rs. 799, down from Rs. 999. The Mi Security Camera Basic 1080p will also go on sale with a discounted price of Rs. 1,299. Furthermore, the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S that was recently launched at a special price at Rs. 1,999 will be available during the sale at Rs. 1,299.

Xiaomi will also conduct special flash sale rounds at 10pm, 4pm, and 6pm to bring discounted prices of its various ecosystem and accessories products. The flash sale that will take place tomorrow will bring discounted prices of the Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Router 3C, Mi Security Camera Basic 1080p, and Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic. Further, another flash sale will be conducted on December 2 to offer discounts on the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi VR Play, Mi VR Play 2, Mi Car Charger, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi USB Cable, and Mi Air Purifier 2.

Product Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Flash Sale Price (Rs.)
Mi Band 3 1,799 1,599
Mi LED Smart Bulb 16,999 1,299 699
Mi Pocket Speaker 2 1,499 999 799
Mi Focus Cube 199 99 -
Mi Selfie Stick 799 299 -
Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 1,799 1,299 999
Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P 1,799 1,299 999
Mi Air Purifier 2 8,999 - 5,999
Mi Car Charger 499 - 299
Mi Router 3C 999 - 499
Mi VR Play 2 1,499 - 399
Mi VR Play 999 - 199
Mi WiFi Repeater 2 799 - 299
Mi Headphone Comfort 2,999 - 999
Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic 399 - 199

The Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi will be concluded on December 2. To commemorate the sale, the Chinese company also recently brought Redmi Note 8 Pro in Electric Blue, Redmi Note 8 in Cosmic Purple, and the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition. These new products will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Black Friday Sale, Xiaomi sale, Mi A3, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7A, Mi Band 3, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p, Xiaomi, Mi, Black Friday, Black Friday 2019
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  3. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  4. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  5. Huawei CEO: We Can Still Be Number 1 Smartphone Maker Without Google
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  9. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  10. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
#Latest Stories
  1. India's Tattered Telecom Sector Hinges on Government Aid
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  3. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
  4. Redmi 8 Next Sale Set for December 1 in India via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users
  7. Ghost Stories: Netflix Sets Release Date, Shares First Look for Johar, Kashyap, Akhtar, Banerjee Anthology
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.