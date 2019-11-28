Mi A3, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Redmi Note 7S are set to receive discounted prices during Xiaomi's annual "Black Friday Sale" in India. The four-day sale, which will kick off tomorrow and go live until Monday, December 2, will also bring discounts on Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Focus Cube, and Mi Selfie Stick among others. The Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi also brings exchange offers and instant discount for transactions via HDFC Bank cards and EMI. The Xiaomi sale through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and various offline partner outlets.

Black Friday Sale offers on Xiaomi phones

The list of Xiaomi phones that will receive discounts during the Black Friday Sale includes the Mi A3 that will be available with a starting price of Rs. 12,499, down from Rs. 12,999. The sale will also bring the Redmi K20 at as low as Rs. 19,999, while the Redmi K20 Pro will be put on sale at a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched with initial price tags of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Poco F1 will be available during the Black Friday Sale with a discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The Redmi Note 7S will also be put on sale with a starting price of Rs. 8,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

The Black Friday Sale will also bring up to Rs. 2,000 discount on the Redmi Y3. The Redmi 7A will also get a discount of Rs. 700.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Additional Exchange Discount (Rs.) Redmi Note 7 4GB+64GB 13,999 11,999 - Redmi Note 7 6GB+128GB 16,999 12,999 - Redmi K20 6GB+64GB 21,999 19,999 - Redmi K20 6GB+128GB 23,999 22,999 - Redmi K20 Pro 6GB+128GB 27,999 25,999 2,000 Redmi K20 Pro 8GB+256GB 29,999 28,999 2,000 Mi A3 4GB+64GB 12,999 12,499 - Mi A3 6GB+128GB 15,999 15,499 - Poco F1 6GB+64GB 17,999 14,999 - Poco F1 6GB+128GB 22,999 18,999 - Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB 9,999 8,999 - Redmi Note 7S 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999 - Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB 8,999 7,999 - Redmi Y3 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999 - Redmi 7 2GB+32GB 7,599 6,999 - Redmi 7 3GB+32GB 8,599 7,999 - Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB 5,999 5,299 - Redmi 7A 2GB+32GB 6,199 5,499 -

Xiaomi will offer 10 percent instant discount on all HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions via Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. Also, customers will get up to Rs. 1,500 cashback through offline partner stores when purchased via HDFC credit and debit cards.

Black Friday Sale offers on Xiaomi ecosystem and accessory products

Alongside smartphones, the Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi will bring discounts and offers on a range of ecosystem and accessory products. The Mi Band 3 price will be discounted from Rs. 1,749 to Rs. 1,599. The Mi LED Smart Bulb will also get a discount of Rs. 300. Similarly, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 will be available at Rs. 799, down from Rs. 999. The Mi Security Camera Basic 1080p will also go on sale with a discounted price of Rs. 1,299. Furthermore, the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S that was recently launched at a special price at Rs. 1,999 will be available during the sale at Rs. 1,299.

Xiaomi will also conduct special flash sale rounds at 10pm, 4pm, and 6pm to bring discounted prices of its various ecosystem and accessories products. The flash sale that will take place tomorrow will bring discounted prices of the Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Router 3C, Mi Security Camera Basic 1080p, and Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic. Further, another flash sale will be conducted on December 2 to offer discounts on the Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi VR Play, Mi VR Play 2, Mi Car Charger, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi USB Cable, and Mi Air Purifier 2.

Product Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Flash Sale Price (Rs.) Mi Band 3 1,799 1,599 Mi LED Smart Bulb 16,999 1,299 699 Mi Pocket Speaker 2 1,499 999 799 Mi Focus Cube 199 99 - Mi Selfie Stick 799 299 - Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 1,799 1,299 999 Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P 1,799 1,299 999 Mi Air Purifier 2 8,999 - 5,999 Mi Car Charger 499 - 299 Mi Router 3C 999 - 499 Mi VR Play 2 1,499 - 399 Mi VR Play 999 - 199 Mi WiFi Repeater 2 799 - 299 Mi Headphone Comfort 2,999 - 999 Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic 399 - 199

The Black Friday Sale by Xiaomi will be concluded on December 2. To commemorate the sale, the Chinese company also recently brought Redmi Note 8 Pro in Electric Blue, Redmi Note 8 in Cosmic Purple, and the Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 Edition. These new products will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.