Xiaomi has announced its annual Black Friday sale in India. The sale has already begun and will go on till November 30. It will be held across platforms, namely, Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon, and even offline partners. A slew of Xiaomi smartphones will be available at discounted prices and combo deals. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Mi 11X Pro smartphones see price cuts. Even the RedmiBook series and select Mi TV models are listed with offers. The company has also listed the Smart Band 6, Mi Watch Revolve Chrome, and Redmi Earbuds 2C with price cuts.

Partnered bank for the Xiaomi Black Friday sale is ICICI Bank. Xiaomi is offering 10 percent instant discount on all ICICI debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. Buyers can also avail cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000 across online and offline stores.

Beginning with smartphones, the Mi 11X range is listed with Rs. 4,000 discount (inclusive of the ICICI Bank offer). It is effectively priced starting at Rs. 25,999 if the ICICI Bank offer is also applied. The Mi 11X Pro, in the same fashion, is priced starting at Rs. 34,499 if the ICICI Bank offer is applied. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced starting at Rs. 24,499. Xiaomi is also offering extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange.

With the price discounts and the ICICI Bank instant discount offer, the RedmiBook 15 series is priced starting from Rs. 35,499 in India. Even TVs are listed with discounts, with the Mi TV 4C 43-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-Inch Horizon Edition, and the Redmi Smart TV 43-inch effectively listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount including the ICICI Bank offer. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch and Mi LED TV 4X 55-inch are similarly listed with an effective discount of Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000, respectively.

The Mi Smart Band 5, Xiaomi Smart Band 6, Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones (black), Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 3 , Redmi Earbuds 2C, and Mi Router 4A Gigabit are all listed with Rs. 200 discount including the ICICI Bank offer. The Mi Watch Revolve Chrome and Mi Air Purifier 3 are listed with Rs. 2,000 discounts. To see all the deals, head to the Mi.com Xiaomi Black Friday sale event page.