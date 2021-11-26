Technology News
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Begins Discounts Mi 1X Pro 11 Lite NE 5G RedmiBook 15 Mi TV 4A 4C 4X

Xiaomi is offering 10 percent instant discount on all ICICI debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2021 14:16 IST
Xiaomi Black Friday sale is held across platforms i.e. Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Black Friday sale will go on till November 30
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 5, Smart Band 6 listed with Rs. 200 discount
  • Mi 11X range is listed with Rs. 4,000 discount

Xiaomi has announced its annual Black Friday sale in India. The sale has already begun and will go on till November 30. It will be held across platforms, namely, Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon, and even offline partners. A slew of Xiaomi smartphones will be available at discounted prices and combo deals. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Mi 11X Pro smartphones see price cuts. Even the RedmiBook series and select Mi TV models are listed with offers. The company has also listed the Smart Band 6, Mi Watch Revolve Chrome, and Redmi Earbuds 2C with price cuts.

Partnered bank for the Xiaomi Black Friday sale is ICICI Bank. Xiaomi is offering 10 percent instant discount on all ICICI debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. Buyers can also avail cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000 across online and offline stores.

Beginning with smartphones, the Mi 11X range is listed with Rs. 4,000 discount (inclusive of the ICICI Bank offer). It is effectively priced starting at Rs. 25,999 if the ICICI Bank offer is also applied. The Mi 11X Pro, in the same fashion, is priced starting at Rs. 34,499 if the ICICI Bank offer is applied. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced starting at Rs. 24,499. Xiaomi is also offering extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange.

With the price discounts and the ICICI Bank instant discount offer, the RedmiBook 15 series is priced starting from Rs. 35,499 in India. Even TVs are listed with discounts, with the Mi TV 4C 43-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-Inch Horizon Edition, and the Redmi Smart TV 43-inch effectively listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount including the ICICI Bank offer. The Mi TV 4X 50-inch and Mi LED TV 4X 55-inch are similarly listed with an effective discount of Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000, respectively.

The Mi Smart Band 5, Xiaomi Smart Band 6, Mi Dual Driver in-ear earphones (black), Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 3 , Redmi Earbuds 2C, and Mi Router 4A Gigabit are all listed with Rs. 200 discount including the ICICI Bank offer. The Mi Watch Revolve Chrome and Mi Air Purifier 3 are listed with Rs. 2,000 discounts. To see all the deals, head to the Mi.com Xiaomi Black Friday sale event page.

Mi 11X

Mi 11X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good performance
  • IP53 rating, understated design
  • Excellent display quality, stereo speakers
  • Useful macro camera
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Some ads and spam in MIUI
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Gets hot when charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Excellent performance
  • Good cameras
  • IP53 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets hot while charging
  • Promotional content in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Reasonable battery life
  • Relatively portable
  • Bad
  • Mediocre display and sound quality
  • No USB Type-C ports
  • No keyboard backlight or fingerprint sensor
  • Soldered RAM
Read detailed Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro review
Display size 15.60-inch
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.80 kg
Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good, plenty of ports 
  • Stable software with all key apps supported 
  • Decent, reliable picture performance 
  • Sharp and detailed across resolutions
  • Bad
  • Remote is too minimalist, batteries not included 
  • Sluggish UI performance 
  • Dull colours
Read detailed Mi 43 Inch HD TV (4A Horizon Edition) review
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 960.3mm x 561mm x 215.2mm
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, RedmiBook 15, Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales

