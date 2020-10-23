Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report

Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report

Chinese vendors including Xiaomi and BBK make for 76 percent of the total smartphones sold in India.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report

Xiaomi has a share of 25.9 percent in the Indian smartphone market.

Highlights
  • 5 crore smartphones sold in India in Q3, 2020
  • Chinese vendors make for 76 percent sales
  • Overall smartphone sales grow by 8 percent year-on-year

Xiaomi has retained the top spot in the Indian smartphone market, according to a report by market researchers Canalys. Samsung also showed strong gains, which was likely helped by a strong roster of budget-premium handsets. In its report, the analysts said that the Indian smartphone market seems to be on its way to a swift recovery. Production disruptions and import delays from the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major slump in the second quarter of 2020 but mobile shipments have turned around to record an 8 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter. Production disruptions and import delays from the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major slump in the second quarter of 2020 but mobile shipments have turned around to record an 8 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter, according to a research firm report. An estimated 5 crore units were shipped in the quarter ending in September, which the report says is a new record for smartphone shipments in a single quarter in India.

The Canalys report shows that the pecking order has a few changes, too. Xiaomi is still at the top with 1.3 crore units shipped in Q3 and growing by 9 percent year-on-year but is now followed by Samsung that has managed to regain the second spot selling 1.2 crore units with an aggressive 7 percent growth. The report notes that Samsung's doubling down on its product portfolio and competitive pricing in the budget segment has worked well.

Vivo has slipped to the third spot with 88 lakh units shipped. But the BBK Electronics sub-brand has registered a solid 19 percent growth coming out of a massive second-quarter slump. Realme, a Xiaomi sub-brand, tails Vivo very closely with a shipment of 87 lakh smartphones in the said period. It is followed by another BBK Electronics brand, Oppo, that has recorded a shipment of 61 lakh smartphones to close the top five smartphone sellers in Q3.

Chinese vendors including Xiaomi and BBK make for 76 percent of the total smartphones sold in India. “[The] ongoing tension between India and China has been a hot topic in the past few months, but we have yet to see a significant impact on purchase decisions of mass-market customers,” said Canalys Research Analyst, Varun Kannan.

Apple, with a much smaller, premium portfolio, has also managed double-digit growth in Q3. The brand that aggressively marketed its iPhone SE as a lower entry-point into the coveted Apple ecosystem sold 8 lakh units.

“However, its new iPhone 12 family will be a tough sell in India this year, as network operators do not yet have the infrastructure for mass-market 5G deployment, erasing a key feature of the devices. Not to forget, Apple's pricing strategy for its new iPhones in India needs serious consideration,” says Canalys Research Director, Rushabh Doshi. Pre-order for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro starts in India today.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, BBK Electronics, India smartphone sales, canalys report, Apple, iPhone 12
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Huawei FreeBuds Studio With Active Noise Cancellation and Up to 24 Hours Battery Launched

Related Stories

Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals You Can Grab Today
  3. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  4. PUBG Seems Hiring in India, But That’s Not a Hint at PUBG Mobile Comeback
  5. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  6. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  7. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  8. Apple Removes Stadia-Enabling App From Store for Violating Guidelines
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever With Always Mute Feature
  10. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature
  2. Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report
  3. Huawei FreeBuds Studio With Active Noise Cancellation and Up to 24 Hours Battery Launched
  4. Flipkart to Buy 7.8 Percent Stake in Aditya Birla's Fashion Unit for Rs. 1,500 Crores
  5. Microsoft, Alaska Airlines Team Up for Alternative Jet Fuel to Reduce Carbon Emissions
  6. Huawei Mate 30E Pro With Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Specifications
  7. Uber, Lyft Lose Appeal to Avoid California Labour Law; Cannot Classify Drivers as Independent Contractors
  8. Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ With Kirin 9000 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Saudi Arabia Signs MoUs With IBM, Alibaba, Huawei on AI
  10. Tesla’s 'Full Self-Driving' Software Doesn’t Make Cars Drive Themselves, Disclaimer Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com