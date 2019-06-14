Technology News
  Xiaomi Reveals MIUI Update Plan for Android Q, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, and Others to Get New Experience Starting Q4

Xiaomi Reveals MIUI Update Plan for Android Q, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, and Others to Get New Experience Starting Q4

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 5G, and Redmi K20 Pro are already a part of Google's Android Q Beta programme.

Updated: 14 June 2019 18:48 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro is also in plans to receive an MIUI update based on Android Q in Q1 2020

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has posted a list of devices eligible for Android Q on MIUI forums
  • It is highlighting update schedule for MIUI users in China
  • MIUI Global ROMs based on Android Q would debut at a later stage

Xiaomi on Friday released a list of its Redmi and Mi phones that are set to receive a MIUI update based on Android Q. The list includes the Mi 9, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi Mix 2S that all are set to receive the new Android version as early as the fourth quarter of this year. The budget Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are also set to get the Android Q-based MIUI update but in the first quarter of 2020. The new development comes weeks after Google revealed the addition of the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G to its Android Q Beta programme.

As per the list posted on the MIUI Community forums, Xiaomi is set to bring Android Q through an MIUI update to the Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi Mix 2S, and Mi Mix 3 and in the fourth quarter of this year. There are also plans to bring the Android Q experience to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in the first quarter of 2020.

It is worth noting here that since the formal timeline is specifically for the MIUI users in China, global MIUI ROMs based on Android Q would take some time to hit the compatible devices. Also, Xiaomi would expand the list by adding older phones at a later stage.

At the I/O 2019 keynote, Google revealed the expansion of its Android Q Beta programme and specified that among other models, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9 are eligible for the latest Android Q Beta build. Late last month, the newly launched Redmi K20 Pro was also added to the Android Q Beta programme. The first test build is limited to the China variant, though.

Xiaomi in a post through the Mi.com website underlined that being a software version specification for testing purposes, the latest Android Q Beta build for the Mi Mix 3 5G, Mi 9, and Redmi K20 Pro brings various known issues. The users moving for the Android Q Beta are also advised to back up their data before beginning the update process to the beta version.

Comments

