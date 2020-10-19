Technology News
Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes

Xiaomi has been working on its wireless charging technology for quite some time, with increments in charging speed after every iteration.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 October 2020 12:19 IST


Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi 80W fast charging can give 50 percent battery in 8 minutes

  • Xiaomi has unveiled 80W fast wireless charging
  • The development was shared through a poster on Weibo
  • Xiaomi has not revealed a release date for the technology

Xiaomi has announced 80W fast wireless charging technology through a post on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo. The company claims that this technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. While a phone that supports 80W wireless charging was not announced by the company, the post does state that the era of wireless charging will replace wired charging soon. Xiaomi also shared a video on its YouTube channel showcasing the 80W wireless charging in action with a modified Mi 10 Pro.

The Weibo post by Xiaomi comes with a poster that states 80W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. It can take the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 8 minutes. The company has not shared which phone will come with support for 80W wireless charging or if the company will be launching a wireless charger first. Xiaomi feels that wireless charging will soon replace wired charging.

That's all the information the Weibo post gives us. Xiaomi says this is its third breakthrough in terms of wireless charging. The video on Xiaomi YouTube's channel shows the technology in action. The company states that it has used a modified Mi 10 Pro to showcase the speed of 80W fast charging. It shows the phone going from 0 to 10 percent in just 1 minute, 10 to 50 percent in 8 minutes, and then to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The modified Mi 10 Pro is placed on a stand with wireless charging, which can also be seen in the poster.

Back in March, the company showcased its 40W wireless charging technology. In May, it launched the Mi 30W Wireless Charger and then in August, it released the Mi 10 Ultra with support for 50W wireless charging. The phone also support 120W fast wired charging. In the same month, Xiaomi also launched its 55W wireless charging stand, the design for which seems to have been incorporated in the new 80W fast charging stand as well. Then in September, it released the 30W wireless charging power bank.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 80W fast wireless charging, Mi 10 Pro

