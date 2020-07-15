Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 5G Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC May Feature 120W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi seems to be joining the likes of Oppo, Realme, and iQoo to bring 100W+ fast charging to their phones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2020 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi 5G Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC May Feature 120W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: CCC

Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J1SC will have 5G support

Highlights
  • Mysterious Xiaomi phone spotted on 3C website
  • The listing shows support for 120W fast charging
  • The Xiaomi phone will most likely be a flagship

Xiaomi 5G phone with model number M2007J1SC has been spotted on a certification website with 120W fast charging support. The same model number was recently spotted in an MIIT certification listing as well, showing 5G support. While there is no name associated with this model number as of yet, it is being speculated that this could either be an upgraded Mi 10 Pro or part of Xiaomi's Mi Mix series. The name might be an uncertainty at this point, but the phone will most likely be a flagship smartphone with high-end specifications.

The mysterious Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J1SC showed up on China's certification website 3C with 5G support, as well as support for 120W fast charging with a maximum output of 20V/ 6A. The charger that enables this charging speed comes with model number MDY-12-ED. The listing does not contain any other details about the smartphone and as of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on it either.

The 3C listing was first spotted by Fonearena and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Last week, a Xiaomi phone with the same model number was spotted on Chinese certification authority MIIT's website with 5G support. This fast charging support and 5G compatibility point towards a flagship smartphone by Xiaomi and it could be part of the Mi 10 series or the Mi Mix series.

Further, it is possible that Xiaomi launches this phone in August, as previously stated by a known tipster on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo.

Manufacturers are gunning towards faster charging technology to become the first at launching a phone that supports it. Companies like Realme and iQoo have revealed 120W fast charging technology and an iQoo phone that supports it may launch as soon as August. Oppo has also just announced its 125W fast charging technology and now, Xiaomi seems to be another player in the 100W+ fast charging game.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 5G phone
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok’s India Rival Booms With 500,000 Users Added Every Hour
Jio Partners With Google to Develop Android-based Operating System for Affordable 4G, 5G Smartphones

Related Stories

Xiaomi 5G Phone With Model Number M2007J1SC May Feature 120W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  8. Realme C11 First Impressions
  9. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Samsung Launches New Line of Speakers in India, Go on Sale Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi
  2. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic With Noise Cancellation, 5 Hours Battery Life Launched
  3. HRD Ministry Announces Guidelines for Online Classes, Recommend Caps on Screen Time for Students
  4. Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage
  5. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Now on Open Sale in India
  6. UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site
  7. Mi A3 Starts Receiving a New MIUI Update That Fixes Dual-SIM Issue
  8. PES 2021 to Be a ‘Season Update’, PES 2022 in the Works With Unreal Engine
  9. Astronomers Observe Most Distant Explosion in Universe That Took Place 10 Billion Years Ago
  10. JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com