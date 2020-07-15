Xiaomi 5G phone with model number M2007J1SC has been spotted on a certification website with 120W fast charging support. The same model number was recently spotted in an MIIT certification listing as well, showing 5G support. While there is no name associated with this model number as of yet, it is being speculated that this could either be an upgraded Mi 10 Pro or part of Xiaomi's Mi Mix series. The name might be an uncertainty at this point, but the phone will most likely be a flagship smartphone with high-end specifications.

The mysterious Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J1SC showed up on China's certification website 3C with 5G support, as well as support for 120W fast charging with a maximum output of 20V/ 6A. The charger that enables this charging speed comes with model number MDY-12-ED. The listing does not contain any other details about the smartphone and as of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on it either.

The 3C listing was first spotted by Fonearena and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Last week, a Xiaomi phone with the same model number was spotted on Chinese certification authority MIIT's website with 5G support. This fast charging support and 5G compatibility point towards a flagship smartphone by Xiaomi and it could be part of the Mi 10 series or the Mi Mix series.

Further, it is possible that Xiaomi launches this phone in August, as previously stated by a known tipster on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo.

Manufacturers are gunning towards faster charging technology to become the first at launching a phone that supports it. Companies like Realme and iQoo have revealed 120W fast charging technology and an iQoo phone that supports it may launch as soon as August. Oppo has also just announced its 125W fast charging technology and now, Xiaomi seems to be another player in the 100W+ fast charging game.

