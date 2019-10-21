Xiaomi has launched a couple of 5G phones this year and is planning to double down on its 5G portfolio next year. Xiaomi chief Lei Jun has revealed that the company plans to launch more than 10 5G smartphones next year. Notably, 5G support won't be restricted to Xiaomi's flagship and high-end phones only, as the company also aims to offer 5G connectivity on its mid-range and low-end phones as well. Among the upcoming Xiaomi phones that will come with 5G support is the Redmi K30 that is set to go official soon.

According to a report by Reuters, Jun was speaking at the World Internet Conference in China and revealed Xiaomi's plans of launching over 10 5G phones in 2020. The decision was reportedly influenced by the positive response received for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G that was launched in September. The demand for Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G reportedly exceeded expectations and even led to inventory issues.

The highly encouraging response for Xiaomi's 5G-powered flagship has prompted the Chinese company to develop 5G phones across the flagship, mid-range, and low-end lineups.

“People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won't sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take. So we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations”, Jun was quoted as saying.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the Mi 9 Pro 5G are two of Xiaomi's 5G-capable phones that are already in the hands of users. The Mi Mix Alpha 5G concept phone has gone official as well. As for the upcoming phones, the Redmi K30 has already been officially teased to offer dual-band 5G support. Moreover, Xiaomi has also announced plans to use the integrated Snapdragon 7 series chipsets with 5G support in its upcoming phones.