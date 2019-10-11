Xiaomi appears to have a new smartphone in the pipeline that would offer 5X optical zoom and as much as 50X digital zoom. This could make the competition tougher for the likes Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 2. The latest revelation has been spotted through a new MIUI Camera app. The app is said to be a part of an MIUI 11 beta build. Similar to Xiaomi, the rumour mill has suggested that companies such as Samsung and Google are working on their flagships with 5X optical zoom.

The new MIUI Camera app includes a camera zoom mode called "Tele 5X", as spotted by XDA Developers. The camera zoom mode is question suggests that there would be a telephoto lens to support 5X optical zoom on a new smartphone.

XDA Developers has also mentioned that the new MIUI Camera app includes a feature dubbed "ultra tele" with the description saying "use 50X zoom to capture distant objects in greater detail." Further, there is an icon that shows off new telephoto capabilities through the ultra tele feature.

This icon suggests the scope of the spotted "ultra tele" feature

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details around its new development. However, an earlier version of the MIUI Camera app suggested that the company is in plans to bring a phone with 8K video recording support at 30fps frame rate. That same model might include the new telephoto camera capabilities to support 5X optical zoom and 50X digital zoom.

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix Alpha as its new concept phone with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. That camera sensor is designed to offer 8X digital zoom.

We've in the recent past seen the Oppo Reno 2 with 20X digital zoom and the Huawei P30 Pro with 50X digital zoom as well as 5X optical zoom. Samsung is rumoured to bring its Galaxy S11 flagship with a 108-megapixel camera sensor to offer 5X optical zoom. Similarly, a recent report suggested that the upcoming Google Pixel 4 might offer 8X zoom support.

In such growing competition, Xiaomi is apparently all set to bring its new phone with the enhanced camera setup.