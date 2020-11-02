Technology News
Xiaomi Launches 20W USB Type-C Charger, Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition

The 20W USB Type-C charger by Xiaomi carries a price tag of CNY 39 (roughly Rs. 400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 November 2020 14:50 IST
Xiaomi Launches 20W USB Type-C Charger, Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition

The new 20W USB Type-C charger supports various fast charging protocols

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is initially bringing its 20W USB Type-C charger to China
  • Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition is priced at CNY 99
  • Xiaomi has provided safety features on both new offerings

Xiaomi has unveiled a 20W USB Type-C charger that can work with the newly launched Apple iPhone 12 series. The new charger is also compatible with older iPhone models including the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020). The new move comes just days after Apple announced its decision to remove the in-box USB adapter from the retail box of its new iPhone models. In addition to the new USB Type-C charger, Xiaomi has brought the Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition in a complete yellow hue.

Xiaomi 20W USB Type-C charger, Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition price

The 20W USB Type-C charger by Xiaomi carries a price tag of CNY 39 (roughly Rs. 400), while the Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100). The 20W USB Type-C charger will go on sale in China from Tuesday, November 3 and is currently available for pre-bookings. The Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition, on the other hand, will be available in the Chinese market from Thursday, November 5. Moreover, details about the global launch of the 20W USB Type-C charger and Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi 20W USB Type-C charger specifications

The 20W USB Type-C charger is claimed to charge 45 percent of the iPhone 11 battery in 30 minutes. The charger also supports 100-240V wide voltage and works with devices including the iPad and Nintendo Switch. Xiaomi claims that it has additionally offered an advanced circuit and chip that provide safety from shocks and overcurrent incidents.

Unlike a traditional 5W adapter, the 20W USB Type-C charger is compatible with various fast charging protocols to provide a quick charging experience on various devices. The presence of the USB Type-C port on the charger also makes it a suitable option for the iPhone 12 buyers as the new iPhone comes bundled with a USB-C cable but lacks an in-box adapter.

The 20W USB Type-C charger measures 38x22.2x43mm and weighs 43.8 grams.

Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition specifications

The Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition packs a 10,000mAh lithium ion battery and supports 18W fast charging. The power bank comes with two USB Type-A ports that can be used simultaneously for charging two devices at once. However, just one port delivers 18W fast charging. There is also support for charging low-power devices including wearables.

Xiaomi has provided microUSB as well as USB Type-C ports for charging the power bank. The latter can be used along with an 18W adapter for fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the power bank can be fully charged in as low as four hours.

mi power bank 3 pikachu edition image Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition

Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition comes with 18W fast charging

 

The Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition is rated to charge a Redmi K30 Pro for 1.2 times or the iPhone SE (2020) for 2.8 times, when charged fully. The company has also provided LED indicators on top for providing details about the battery levels. Further, there is a Pikachu branding on top to attract Pokemon fans.

Just like any other Mi Power Bank, the new model is touted to provide a safe charging experience to users through an advanced circuitry. The power bank measures 147.8x73.9x15.3mm.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Launches 20W USB Type-C Charger, Mi Power Bank 3 Pikachu Edition
