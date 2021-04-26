Technology News
Xiaomi Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor: Report

The 200-megapixel sensor is said to be developed by Samsung.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2021 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ LetsGoDigital - Mark Peters

Samsung Galaxy S22 could reportedly come with 200-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor may have 1.28-micron pixel
  • Xiaomi launched Mi 11X Pro with Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor
  • The sensor is claimed to support 16-in-1 pixel binning technology

Xiaomi is working on a smartphone that will come with a 200-megapixel sensor according to a new report. This news comes a few days after the Chinese technology giant launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro with an 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor in India. Reports about the 200-megapixel sensor have been making rounds on the Internet for quite some time now. A couple of tipsters have also pointed out that Samsung is allegedly working on a 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor for smartphone cameras.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has confirmed the existence of a 200-megapixel sensor via a tweet, as well as a post on Weibo (via ITHome). The tipster's post does not explicitly mention that Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera but the ITHome report does. It also cites an older Weibo post from tipster Ice Universe who claimed that this particular ISOCELL sensor is being developed by Samsung, and has a 0.64-micron pixel.

This is not the first time that Samsung's name has come up as the maker of the 200-megapixel camera sensor. Apart from a tweet from Ice Universe, tipster WHYLAB had also claimed that Samsung is working on this sensor. WHYLAB claimed that Samsung's alleged 200-megapixel sensor measures 1/ 1.37-inch and has 1.28-micron pixels. It is claimed to support 4-in-1 as well as 16-in-1 pixel binning technology to reduce the noise for enhanced images. The sensor was also tipped to record 16K videos.

At that time, WHYLAB also said that the sensor may debut in the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G, however, the smartphone was launched with a 64-megapixel sensor by Samsung. LetsGoDigital's Mark Peters had claimed in a tweet that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a 200-megapixel sensor. He also shared 3D product renders in collaboration with Technizo Concept highlighting the 200-megapixel Olympus camera. There is no concrete information in this regard as of now, and the developments should be taken with a grain of salt.

Further reading: Samsung, Xiaomi, Samsung ISOCELL Image Sensor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
BigBasket Data Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web, Database Claimed to Include Details of Over 20 Million Users

