Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on a 144-Megapixel Camera Phone

It is rumoured that Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro could be this 144-Megapixel Camera Phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 April 2020 13:13 IST
Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on a 144-Megapixel Camera Phone

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 comes with a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi allegedly working on 144-megapixel camera phone
  • There is no word on when this rumoured smartphone will launch
  • Xiaomi currently offers multiple phones with a 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi may be working on a phone that has a 144-megapixel primary camera sensor, according to a tipster on Twitter. The phone is believed to be either the Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CC10 Pro. While there is no official confirmation on the same, it should be noted that Xiaomi has been among the pioneers in launching phones with high-megapixel image sensors. So, it wouldn't come as a total surprise if an upgraded Mi 10 Pro comes with a 144-megapixel shooter.

According to a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, the Chinese smartphone maker is currently working on this 144-megapixel camera phone. The tweet reads: “Xiaomi is working on a phone with 144MP camera sensor. I guess it should be Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro.”

Both the Mi 10 Pro and the Mi CC9 Pro have 108-megapixel cameras, which is why the Mi 10S Pro and the Mi CC10 Pro are prime candidates to come to pack a camera with an even higher megapixel count. But, as we all know, just the megapixel count isn't enough for good photos. Apple and Google have been consistently released great camera smartphones without adding high megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was the first smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera, as the company claims. It was released in November last year. The more recent Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, launched last month, has a 108-megapixel shooter as well.

There is no official word on when the two rumoured phones will be announced, or even if they will be the ones to get the alleged 144-megapixel image sensor.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 10S Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC10
Vineet Washington
