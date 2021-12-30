Technology News
Xiaomi 12X India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Variant Details Also Leak

Xiaomi 12X is tipped to launch in two RAM and storage variants in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2021 12:17 IST
Xiaomi 12X India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Variant Details Also Leak

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12X (pictured) was launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on December 28

  • Xiaomi 12X is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • It is the most affordable handset in the Xiaomi 12 series
  • Xiaomi 12X could come in blue, grey and purple colour options

Xiaomi 12X was recently unveiled in China, and is the most affordable smartphone in the company's Xiaomi 12 lineup. The smartphone features the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The company's Xiaomi 12X handset also features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi 12X is reportedly set to launch in India, and the smartphone is tipped to arrive in two memory options, and four colour variants.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the new Xiaomi 12X smartphone in India "soon", though no timeline has been shared. The smartphone is tipped to launch in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, alongside an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Pricing is currently unknown, and Xiaomi is yet to announce any plans to bring the smartphone to the country. The report states that Xiaomi 12X will be available in three colour variants at launch — Blue, Grey, and Purple.

Xiaomi 12X specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12X was launched on December 28 in China, and the company's most affordable Xiaomi 12 series smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1800 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits. Xiaomi 12X packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67W.

On the camera front, the recently launched Xiaomi 12X sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera. Xiaomi 12X also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, located in a centre-aligned hole-punch at the top of the display. Xiaomi 12X runs on Android 12, with the company's MIUI 13 skin, which was announced alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphone series earlier this week.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X India, Xiaomi 12X India Launch, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12X Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi 12X India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Variant Details Also Leak
