Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China in December last year. The flagship lineup comprises of three smartphones — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. However, Xiaomi 12 Ultra was absent from this series. Reports have suggested that Xiaomi 12 Ultra is close to a global rollout after some of its key specifications were allegedly leaked. Recently, its rear design details surfaced on Weibo, indicating that this flagship smartphone may feature a notably large rear camera module. The tipster has compared its design to an upcoming flagship offering from Vivo.

The alleged details come from known tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to feature a large rear camera module that nearly spans across the entire width of the handset. Its outer part is expected to sport a rectangular shape while the centrally placed circular interior section is tipped to house all the camera sensors. The tipster mentions that this design layout might be very similar to the design of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone which might have its circular camera island aligned to the left.

Past reports have hinted at Xiaomi 12 Ultra to pack a quad rear camera setup with a 5x periscope telephoto lens. This lens might be the highest optical zoom lens available on a smartphone at launch. Furthermore, the smartphone is believed to feature Leica cameras. The smartphone is expected to sport a curved display with a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to be powered by Xiaomi's in-house Surge chips, similar to all other Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. These chips are designed to improve the overall image quality of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display. It is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is rumoured to be launching in February to succeed Xiaomi 11 Ultra.