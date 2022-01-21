Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 January 2022 16:33 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be launched in February
  • This handset is said to be equipped with Leica powered cameras

Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China in December last year. The flagship lineup comprises of three smartphones — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. However, Xiaomi 12 Ultra was absent from this series. Reports have suggested that Xiaomi 12 Ultra is close to a global rollout after some of its key specifications were allegedly leaked. Recently, its rear design details surfaced on Weibo, indicating that this flagship smartphone may feature a notably large rear camera module. The tipster has compared its design to an upcoming flagship offering from Vivo.

The alleged details come from known tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to feature a large rear camera module that nearly spans across the entire width of the handset. Its outer part is expected to sport a rectangular shape while the centrally placed circular interior section is tipped to house all the camera sensors. The tipster mentions that this design layout might be very similar to the design of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone which might have its circular camera island aligned to the left.

Past reports have hinted at Xiaomi 12 Ultra to pack a quad rear camera setup with a 5x periscope telephoto lens. This lens might be the highest optical zoom lens available on a smartphone at launch. Furthermore, the smartphone is believed to feature Leica cameras. The smartphone is expected to sport a curved display with a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera. Additionally, it is expected to be powered by Xiaomi's in-house Surge chips, similar to all other Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. These chips are designed to improve the overall image quality of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display. It is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is rumoured to be launching in February to succeed Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi, Vivo
Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Surfaces Online Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  10. HP Launches Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Rear Design Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Compared to Vivo Flagship
  2. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Selfie Camera Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Pack 18GB RAM and 512GB Storage
  4. Energy Impact of Crypto Mining Addressed in US House Hearing, Five Industry Experts Submit Testimonies
  5. New York City Mayor Eric Adams Invests His First Paycheck Into Bitcoin, Ether Through Coinbase
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G Launch Tipped by Bluetooth Certification Site; Galaxy M33 5G May Debut in India Soon
  7. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Solar Flares Recently Ejected by Sun
  8. Intel Said to Plan $20-Billion Chip Manufacturing Site in Ohio
  9. Google ‘Project Iris’ AR Headset in the Works, May Feature In-House Processor: Report
  10. 5G Spectrum Bands in India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU-APT Foundation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com