Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been tipped to launch sometime in February.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 January 2022 16:14 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to get a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra said to get quad-rear camera setup in circular module
  • It has been tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly get Leica powered cameras

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is gearing up to launch soon and its key specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant has already been tipped to get a quad rear camera setup and now a tipster suggests that it may get a powerful periscope telephoto sensor. It is said to get a similar camera setup as its predecessor – Xiaomi 11 Ultra. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to launch sometime in February after the Chinese Spring festival.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will get a 5x periscope telephoto lens. If this is true, the Xiaomi flagship smartphone will be one of the first Chinese smartphones with a high optical zoom lens. The tipster earlier mentioned that there are virtually no smartphones in the market that have a 5x optical zoom lens. OnePlus 10 Pro that launched recently caps out at 3.3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 12 series, including the Ultra model, will feature Xiaomi's in-house Surge chips. Furthermore, the smartphone is also said to get Leica powered cameras. A Gizmochina report also shared an image of the upcoming smartphone that shows the front and rear design along with the design of the case.

According to the image shared in the report, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will get a curved display with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The back panel is not visible in the image as the phone has a protective case on it. However, the design of the protective case matches the design shown in a previous report.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to get a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display. The upcoming flagship smartphone is said to miss out on a secondary display, which was one of the key selling points of its predecessor – Xiaomi 11 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone is said to launch sometime in February and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Xioami, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  6. OnePlus 9RT Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  7. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  8. How to Watch Australian Open 2022 in India, UK, USA, and Elsewhere
  9. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  10. Citizen Scientists Find Exoplanet Three Times the Size of Jupiter: NASA
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Tips 5x Periscope Telephoto Lens
  2. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped
  5. Redmi K50 Pro Tipped to Sport a Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor: Details
  6. Indonesian Student Becomes a Millionaire Selling Selfies as NFTs on OpenSea Marketplace
  7. Singapore Central Bank Issues Guidelines to Discourage Crypto Trading by Public
  8. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gets January 2022 Android Security Patch in First Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com