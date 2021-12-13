Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 December 2021 18:58 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra 3D Concept Renders Show Striking New Camera Design, Likely to Feature Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Parvez Khan

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to debut as a successor to Mi 11 Ultra

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to include a 20-megapixel under-display camera
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the rumoured high-end handset from the Chinese smartphone brand, is reportedly making its way to the market soon along with other Xiaomi 12 series phones. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the company, but some 3D concept renders of the phone have now surfaced online. The renders show a completely redesigned camera system. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to feature 120Hz refresh rate and a 20-megapixel under-display selfie camera. The upcoming handset is expected to succeed Mi 11 Ultra.

The 3D concept renders of the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra is shared by tipster Parvez Khan (aka Technizo Concept) in collaboration with LetsGoDigital (in Dutch). As per the report, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will feature a round-shaped camera module. The handset is expected to feature a quad rear camera unit. If true, this would be an upgrade to its predecessor's triple rear camera setup. The new camera module is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a periscopic telephoto zoom camera. The sensors are expected to carry support for 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 120x digital zoom.

In the concept images, two main sensors are seen arranged in the centre and on the left while one camera is appeared to be on the top of the circle. A triple LED flash is seen placed at the bottom.

As per the report, Xiaomi 12 Ultra could sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with a hole-punch display. Inbuilt under-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face unlock, stereo speakers, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance are the other expected features of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.

However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details about the handset, so all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
