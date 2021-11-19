Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Xiaomi could also be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced version apart from Xiaomi 12, according to the leak.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2021 12:55 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi equipped the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Camera specifications of Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra spotted online
  • The device said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The Mi 12 Ultra tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be the company's next high-end Android smartphone, and a new leak has tipped the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra successor will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Snapdragon 898) chipset. Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details about the device, but the leak has tipped two codenames for the device, saying that the company could also be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced.

While details of the Xiaomi 12 were first leaked back in August, a report by website Xiaomiui suggests that the company could be working on two new devices, codenamed Loki and Thor, corresponding to Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced smartphones, respectively.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced could both be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Snapdragon 898) SoC that is expected to power most flagship devices in 2022, according to the report. On the camera front, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, as part of its quad-camera setup. The leak also says that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would feature a 48-megapixel camera with a 2x zoom, a 48-megapixel camera with a 5x zoom, and a 48-megapixel camera with a 10x zoom. For comparison, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

According to the report, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be a China-exclusive device and could arrive in the second quarter of 2022. The timeline suggested by the leak is in line with the release date of the Mi 11 Ultra. However, Xiaomi has neither confirmed the devices nor revealed any details about their specifications at this time.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, Xiaomi 12 Utra Specs, Xiaomi 12 Ultra leaks, Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 898
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  2. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  3. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  5. MediaTek Takes on Qualcomm With Flagship SoC for Premium Android Phones
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. Apple's Self-Driving Electric Car Said to Debut in 2025
  8. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  9. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  10. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Tests New Controls to Allow Users to Customise Content in News Feeds
  2. Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch
  3. LG Announces Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming, Apple Music App for Its webOS Smart TVs
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Flagship SoC With Arm Cortex-X2 CPU Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
  7. Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children
  8. Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally
  9. Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu See Big Drops as Global Crypto Market Cap Slides 5 Percent
  10. Xbox Chief Says Evaluating Relationship With Activision After Reports of Sexual Harassment, Gender Inequality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com