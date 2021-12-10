Xiaomi 12 series, which is expected to include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones, has been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. In a new update, the Xiaomi 12 standard edition has reportedly been spotted on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) website with model number 2201123C. The listing suggests the charging type of the smartphone as well. Xiaomi 12 vanilla model is confirmed by the company to feature the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphones are tipped to launch at a special event scheduled for December 28.

The listing of the Xiaomi 12 standard edition on the 3C certification site was spotted by known Chinese tipster WHYLAB. The handset is reportedly listed on the site with the model number 2201123CC. The certification also apparently tips that the 5G-enabled Xiaomi 12's vanilla model will come with support for 67W fast charging.

Another model in the upcoming series, Xiaomi 12 Pro was recently spotted on the 3C certification website with model number 2201122C. The listing reportedly suggested that Xiaomi 12 Pro will get support for 120W fast charging.

While Xiaomi is yet to announce any details about the upcoming flagship phone, a past leak suggests that the company is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 12 series at the end of this month.

Xiaomi 12's camera specifications have already leaked online. The handset is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor for the rear camera. Along with this, the upcoming flagship smartphone is also said to feature an ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a periscope and a telephoto lens. The handset is also said to sport a full-HD+ display and an under-screen selfie camera.

Recently, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro were reportedly spotted on China's TENAA certification site. Xiaomi's upcoming flagship series smartphones could have two models with the latest Snapdragon 8 chipsets while one will get the Snapdragon 870 SoC.