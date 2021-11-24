Xiaomi 12 camera specifications have been spotted online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming high-end smartphone. Previous leaks have suggested that Xiaomi could launch the handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the smartphone is now tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This aligns with previous Xiaomi 12 leaks which pointed towards a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and LPDDR5X memory on the upcoming smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone giant could ship the upcoming Xiaomi 12 with a 50-megapixel primary camera, according to two different posts on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, spotted by Sparrows News. Xiaomi 12 could also feature an ultra-wide angle and periscopic and telephoto lens, along with 100W fast charging, as well as an under-screen camera, according to the report. Xiaomi has not yet revealed any details about this smartphone, but previous leaks have suggested that Xiaomi could debut the Xiaomi 12 series in December, making these smartphones one of the first to sport the upcoming Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 12 could feature a full-HD+ screen, which is a step down from the Mi 11 series which came with 1440p resolution last year, according to the tipster. While previous reports have tipped the upcoming Xiaomi 12 to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the chipset itself is yet to be announced. Qualcomm recently announced that it has separated the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands with the latter as a standalone product brand, and the new SoC is expected to be launched at the Qualcomm Tech Summit between November 30 to December 2.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which could be the company's next high-end smartphone, might feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor. Xiaomi is yet to reveal Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications and features, but the handset is tipped to be a China-exclusive smartphone and could arrive in the second quarter of 2022.