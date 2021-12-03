Technology News
Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

Xiaomi 12 is tipped to launch alongside Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 December 2021 16:06 IST
Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi 12 may come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 may come with a macro shooter
  • The phone is tipped to sport an ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Xiaomi 12 series is said to launch later this month

Xiaomi 12 rear panel image has been leaked suggesting the camera design of the smartphone's vanilla model. The image shows the phone with a triple rear camera setup with a flash. The smartphone's camera specifications have also surfaced in previous leaks tipping a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also said to come with an ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a telephoto lens. The phone is tipped to launch later this month.

As per the image shared by tipster Passerby (translated) on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (spotted by Sparrow News), the Xiaomi 12 smartphone will have a large cutout for the main wide-angle camera. There are two smaller cutouts for an ultra-wide-angle and a macro shooter. The phone is also shown packing a flash. The tipster also shared a render based on the image that explains in more detail how the phone's back panel could look like.

As mentioned, Xiaomi 12's camera specifications had already leaked online. The Xiaomi phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera alongside a telephoto shooter.

In another Xiaomi 12-related development, Xiaomi is tipped to launch three new smartphones together. Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that three smartphones have internal codenames L3A, L3, and L2. These codenames are speculated to be of Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively.

Xiaomi is said to include the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones. MIUI 13 based on Android 12 is also tipped to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series later this month. Xiaomi 12X may get Android 11-based MIUI skin, while the vanilla Xiaomi 12 may get the Android 12-based version.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Specifications, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bumble App Unveils New Profile Design, Revamps Matchmaking Algorithm
WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop

