Xiaomi 12 series, which recently made its debut in China, is reportedly making its way to other global markets including India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the new Xiaomi 12 lineup that comprises Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models are set to launch outside China by February-end or in early March. Separately, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the rumoured high-end handset from the brand is tipped to go official after the Chinese spring festival. The handset was earlier expected to debut along with the Xiaomi 12 series phones. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to succeed Mi 11 Ultra.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the global launch timeline of Xiaomi 12 series phones. According to the leak, Xiaomi will unveil Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets outside China by February-end or early March. The leak says that Xiaomi 12 series could launch in India soon after the global debut, if not around the same time.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station posted on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be first launch in its home country after the Chinese Spring festival that starts on February 1. According to the tipster, the handset will feature a periscope super-telephoto camera. The handset was previously tipped to have a quad rear camera unit that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a periscopic telephoto zoom camera.

To recall, Xiaomi unveiled Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets in the last week of December 2021. The highlights of Xiaomi 12 series handsets include a hole-punch display design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, whereas the Xiaomi 12X packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X pack 4,500mAh batteries, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 4,500mAh battery.

