Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Tipped, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Debut With Periscope Super Telephoto Lens

Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Tipped, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Debut With Periscope Super-Telephoto Lens

Xiaomi 12 series include vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 January 2022 15:34 IST
Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Tipped, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Debut With Periscope Super-Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 series was launched on December 28 in China
  • All handsets in the new series feature triple rear cameras
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit

Xiaomi 12 series, which recently made its debut in China, is reportedly making its way to other global markets including India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the new Xiaomi 12 lineup that comprises Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models are set to launch outside China by February-end or in early March. Separately, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the rumoured high-end handset from the brand is tipped to go official after the Chinese spring festival. The handset was earlier expected to debut along with the Xiaomi 12 series phones. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to succeed Mi 11 Ultra.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the global launch timeline of Xiaomi 12 series phones. According to the leak, Xiaomi will unveil Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets outside China by February-end or early March. The leak says that Xiaomi 12 series could launch in India soon after the global debut, if not around the same time.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station posted on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be first launch in its home country after the Chinese Spring festival that starts on February 1. According to the tipster, the handset will feature a periscope super-telephoto camera. The handset was previously tipped to have a quad rear camera unit that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a periscopic telephoto zoom camera.

To recall, Xiaomi unveiled Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets in the last week of December 2021. The highlights of Xiaomi 12 series handsets include a hole-punch display design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 5G connectivity. Under the hood, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, whereas the Xiaomi 12X packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X pack 4,500mAh batteries, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 4,500mAh battery.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 series launch in India, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 ultra launch, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Netflix India January 2022 Releases: Ozark, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and More

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Tipped, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Debut With Periscope Super-Telephoto Lens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased
  2. Moto G71 Tipped to Launch This Month in India: All Details
  3. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever
  5. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. iPhone 13 Users Demand Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
  8. Oppo Find X5 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme 9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Reports
  10. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Launch Tipped for January 10, Images Surface Online
  2. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 C.40 Update
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Tipped, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Debut With Periscope Super-Telephoto Lens
  4. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R May Be Discontinued
  5. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Apple's 2022 Launch Details Tipped: New iPhone, Mac Pro, MacBook Models, New iPad Pro, and VR Headset
  7. Moto G71 India Launch Tipped to Be by January Second Week
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Tipped for February, Spotted on European Conformity Certification Site
  9. Boult ProBass ZCharge Wireless Neckband Earphones With Up to 40-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. 'Bulli Bai' Controversy: Twitter Said to Be Asked by Delhi Police for Details of User Who First Posted About App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com