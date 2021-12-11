Technology News
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Design Tipped via Leaked Protective Case Images

Xiaomi 12 series has been tipped to launch on December 28.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 December 2021 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: Gizchina

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra images show placement of camera modules

  • Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro said to get triple rear camera setup
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get a circular camera module
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may not get a secondary display at the back

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra protective cases have surfaced online that show the purported design of the upcoming flagship smartphones. The cases also show the camera placement for the three Xiaomi smartphones, which is similar to a render that surfaced online last week. The protective case for Xiaomi 12 Ultra seems to have the most interesting design out of all the smartphones in the flagship series. Xiaomi 12 series has been tipped to launch later this month.

The images of the protective cases for Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra were shared by Gizchina. The images suggest that the design of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be quite similar with a near identical camera module and lens placement. It appears that the two upcoming Xiaomi flagships will have a triple rear camera setup with the circular primary camera taking up most of the real estate. The other two camera lenses seem to be placed vertically on the left side of the camera module while the flash is seemingly placed on the right. The protective cases have a design similar to the one shared in an image earlier this month.

On the other hand, the protective case for Xiaomi 12 Ultra makes matters interesting. The camera module seems to be circular now — reminiscent of the camera modules on the Huawei Mate 40 and Honor Magic 3 series. The alleged primary camera module is shown in the centre with seven other cutouts surrounding it. Out of those, four seem to be the rest of the camera sensors the top-tier Xiaomi flagship may get.

Unlike the Xiaomi 11 Ultra, the upcoming Ultra variant of Xiaomi 12 may not get a secondary screen, as per the image. Since there is no confirmation on the design of these smartphones, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

As per a previous report, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra are said to launch together during a special event on December 28. The launch date was tipped by a screenshot of an internal document shared on Weibo by a notable tipster.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12X
Satvik Khare
