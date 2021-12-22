Xiaomi 12 series, the new smartphone lineup from the Chinese tech giant, is all set to go official on December 28 in the home market. The upcoming series from Xiaomi is said to include Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro models, alongside two others. Just days before the formal debut, Xiaomi has teased the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones on Weibo, revealing some of their design and display specifications. The handsets are shown featuring a hole-punch display. Also, Xiaomi announced that the vanilla Xiaomi 12 phone has achieved an A+ rating from DisplayMate.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to share that its Xiaomi 12 handset has been given an A+ rating by DisplayMate. It is the highest display performance rating given by the firm. Further, the post adds that the smartphone has created 15 new screen records. Xiaomi 12 is also teased to feature a high-precision screen for ensuring a delicate display and endurance experience. The handset is said to support 16,000-level screen brightness adjustment and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

In a separate post on Weibo, Xiaomi has teased the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones with fresh images. The handsets are seen featuring a hole-punch display.

Specifications of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have leaked multiple times in the past. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the new phones will feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi 12 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone could sport a curved display, with a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. The vanilla model was recently spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi 12 Pro is tipped to offer 120W charging.

Xiaomi has already announced that the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series will take place on December 28 in China. The brand is yet to announce the number of smartphones it is planning to launch under the Xiaomi 12 series. However, the series is tipped to comprise four models— Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra models.