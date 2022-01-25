Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Pro 'derivative' model expected to be the fifth model in the Xiaomi 12 series when it debuts.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 January 2022 17:51 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in China on December 28

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' model said to have L2S as model number
  • Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to get TSMC's 4nm process
  • Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped for Q1 2022

A new model of Xiaomi 12 Pro is reportedly under development, as per a known tipster. The upcoming smartphone's internal model designation as well as its key specifications were also mentioned by the tipster. Xiaomi 12 Pro's 'derivative' model could become the fifth smartphone in the Xiaomi 12 series that comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, and the soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China on December 28, while the global launch has been tipped for Q1 2022.

As per known tipster Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is working on a 'derivative' model of Xiaomi 12 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly have L2S as its internal model designation. The tipster mentioned that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship device is already undergoing testing but did not mention a tentative launch time.

Furthermore, the tipster suggested that the upcoming 'derivative' model of Xiaomi 12 Pro will be powered by an SM8745 SoC, which is being speculated to be a codename for the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Snapdragon SoC is said to use TSMC's 4nm process, instead of Samsung's 4nm process found on the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Apart from the upgraded SoC, not much else is known about the upcoming phone as of now.

Xiaomi 12 series debuted in China on December 28. It comprises Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The entire Xiaomi 12 series is said to launch globally by end of February or early March. The flagship series from Xiaomi is said to get another smartphone — Xiaomi 12 Ultra — later this year.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro handset sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood it features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512G of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It measures 163.6x74.6x8.16mm and weighs 205 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules

