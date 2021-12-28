Technology News
Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 12 series launch will be held at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 December 2021 13:02 IST
Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi 12 series may comprise three models — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X

  • Xiaomi 12 series is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • New phones will come preloaded with MIUI 13
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 and True Wireless Earphones 3 are also launching today

Xiaomi 12 series launch is taking place today (Tuesday, December 28). The new lineup is confirmed to have the regular Xiaomi 12 as well as the Xiaomi 12 Pro models. The rumour mill has also suggested that Xiaomi 12X could be the third model in the lineup. Alongside the new flagship phones, Xiaomi has teased to release MIUI 13 at the launch event. The custom skin will come preloaded on the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 and Xiaomi Watch S1 are also coming at today's launch event.

Xiaomi 12 series launch livestream details

Xiaomi 12 series launch will be held in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's Chinese website and Weibo.

Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro price (expected)

Xiaomi 12 series price is yet to be officially announced. Nevertheless, the rumour mill has suggested that Xiaomi 12X will be the cheapest option in the range and will start at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs. 41,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also speculated to have 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options which are said to be available at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,600) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

In contrast, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be available at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It would also come in an 8GB + 256GB option that is said to be priced at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 54,000), whereas the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,700).

Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, is said to start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone is also rumoured to have the 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,200) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,900).

Xiaomi 12 series specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 12 series is confirmed to have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with the Surge P1 chip for power management. The company has also teased 120W fast charging support and a dual-core four-unit speaker system, tuned by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi 12 series will run on Android-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. In the series, Xiaomi 12 is teased to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Some past reports have carried further specifications on the basis of rumours and leaks that suggest both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro may come with triple rear cameras and 120Hz displays. Xiaomi 12 Pro is speculated to have three 50-megapixel sensors on the back, whereas Xiaomi 12 is rumoured to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 Pro is also rumoured to have a QHD+ screen, while the vanilla Xiaomi 12 could come with a regular full-HD+ display. The Pro model is also said to have a 4,600mAh battery, whereas its regular variant may include a 4,500mAh battery.

In addition to the Xiaomi 12 series, the company has confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 and Xiaomi Watch S1, set to be unveiled today. The former is teased to have HiFi sound and enhanced noise reduction support. The latter is confirmed to have a circular design and two physical buttons.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at IIT Kanpur Convocation Ceremony

Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
