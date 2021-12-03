Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro Tipped to Launch on December 28

Xiaomi 12 is said to be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 December 2021 11:44 IST
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro Tipped to Launch on December 28

Xiaomi 12 is said to launch on December 28 as the successor to Xiaomi 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 series specifications — barring SoC — are not known yet
  • MIUI 13 said to debut alongside Xiaomi 12 series
  • Xiaomi 12 to reportedly feature 50-megapixel primary sensor

Xiaomi 12 series has been reported to launch at the end of this month. Now, a tipster has suggested that all three smartphones in the lineup — vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro — are likely to launch together. Xiaomi hasn't announced any details of its upcoming flagship series apart from recently teasing that the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The flagship smartphones are also said to feature MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that Xiaomi may launch three smartphones with the internal codename L3A, L3, and L2 together. These codenames are speculated to be of Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively. Last week, these three flagship smartphones were tipped to launch at a special event scheduled for December 28. The end of the month date was uncovered through a screenshot of an internal document.

Xiaomi 12 was also earlier tipped to not feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, Xiaomi recently took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming smartphone will indeed be the first smartphone from the company with the new SoC. At this point, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro as well.

Last month, Xiaomi 12's camera specification surfaced online and has been tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor for the rear camera. Along with this, the upcoming flagship smartphone is also said to feature an ultra-wide angle lens alongside a periscope and a telephoto lens. Furthermore, it is also said to feature a full-HD+ display, 100W fast charging support, and an under-screen camera.

MIUI 13 has also been reported to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series later this month. It is also said that the Xiaomi 12X may get Android 11-based MIUI 13, while the vanilla Xiaomi 12 may get the Android 12-based version. Along with the Redmi K50, Xiaomi 12X may launch with Android 11-based MIUI, but they are said to be updated to Android 12 in the future.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
US Federal Trade Commission Sues to Block Nvidia-Arm Deal

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro Tipped to Launch on December 28
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  6. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
  7. Moto G51 5G Tipped to Launch in India on December 10
  8. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel Watch in the Works, Said to Launch in 2022
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices
  2. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm
  3. Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Oppo Pad Tipped to Launch in India Next Year, May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  6. YouTube Music Gains New 'Recently Played' Widget Featuring Quick Shortcuts, Material You Design
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Rival Apple Watch, Launching in 2022: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Users Complain of Random Signal Loss: All Details
  9. Vivaldi 5.0 for Android Introduces Two Rows of Tabs in a First for a Mobile Browser
  10. Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com