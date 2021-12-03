Xiaomi 12 series has been reported to launch at the end of this month. Now, a tipster has suggested that all three smartphones in the lineup — vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro — are likely to launch together. Xiaomi hasn't announced any details of its upcoming flagship series apart from recently teasing that the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The flagship smartphones are also said to feature MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that Xiaomi may launch three smartphones with the internal codename L3A, L3, and L2 together. These codenames are speculated to be of Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively. Last week, these three flagship smartphones were tipped to launch at a special event scheduled for December 28. The end of the month date was uncovered through a screenshot of an internal document.

Xiaomi 12 was also earlier tipped to not feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, Xiaomi recently took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming smartphone will indeed be the first smartphone from the company with the new SoC. At this point, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro as well.

Last month, Xiaomi 12's camera specification surfaced online and has been tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor for the rear camera. Along with this, the upcoming flagship smartphone is also said to feature an ultra-wide angle lens alongside a periscope and a telephoto lens. Furthermore, it is also said to feature a full-HD+ display, 100W fast charging support, and an under-screen camera.

MIUI 13 has also been reported to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series later this month. It is also said that the Xiaomi 12X may get Android 11-based MIUI 13, while the vanilla Xiaomi 12 may get the Android 12-based version. Along with the Redmi K50, Xiaomi 12X may launch with Android 11-based MIUI, but they are said to be updated to Android 12 in the future.