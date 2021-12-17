Xiaomi 12 is expected to be unveiled soon as the company's next flagship smartphone. The series is believed to include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. There has not been any official word from the Chinese tech giant regarding the Xioami 12 series. However, a recent leak has claimed to have revealed several key specifications of the base Xiamoi 12 handset. The leak is accompanied by a set of renders that allegedly showcase various design aspects of this upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 standard edition specifications (expected)

The latest Xiaomi 12 leak comes from OnLeaks and Zoutons. The images show the handset featuring a triple camera setup at the back, which is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a dual-LED flash. The phone is also said to be equipped with a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 is tipped to sport a curved display that offers a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. Additionally, the screen is claimed to feature an in-built fingerprint sensor. The device will reportedly measure 152.7x 70.0x8.6 mm excluding the rear camera bump.

Xiaomi 12 standard edition was previously spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. As per the listing, it is expected to offer 67W fast charging. The new leak suggests that the base Xiaomi 12 handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is tipped to come with USB Type-C fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM. This 5G-enabled smartphone is said to have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity along with dual-SIM support.

Xiaomi 12 price (expected)

The base Xiaomi 12 smartphone is tipped to cost Rs. 69,990 at launch, the same as Xiaomi 11 Ultra that launched this year in March.