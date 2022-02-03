Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival

Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival

Xiaomi is tipped to be working on a smaller handset for the Xiaomi 12 series.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2022 13:56 IST
Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sam (@Shadow_Leak)

Xiaomi 12 mini renders (pictured) suggest Xiaomi could be working on a compact flagship handset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 mini could compete against Apple’s iPhone 13 mini
  • The company is yet to reveal plans regarding Xiaomi 12 mini
  • Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China in December 2021

Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China in December, including the company's latest Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal when the flagship series will debut in India. Ahead of the global launch of the company's Xiaomi 12 series, a new render of a smaller handset has surfaced online, suggesting that a Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone could also be in the works. Xiaomi, however, is yet to reveal any details regarding the smartphone.

According to a render shared online by tipster Sam (@Shadow_leak), the Chinese company could be working on a compact Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone. The image shared on Twitter shows the rear side of the smartphone with a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The image also contains the text “Xiaomi 12 mini”. It is worth noting that Xiaomi has not yet announced any plans for a compact Xiaomi 12 series smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X currently sport the smallest displays in the Xiaomi 12 series at 6.28 inches, while Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a larger 6.73-inch display. The leaked render does not specify a screen size for the rumoured Xiaomi 12 mini. Meanwhile, Apple offers iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, two compact smartphones with 5.4-inch screens, as well as iPhone SE (2020) with a 4.7-inch display.

According to a recent report, Xiaomi is tipped to launch Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro in global markets by the end of February or early March. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also said to be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra model, as well as a ‘derivative' Xiaomi 12 Pro model that could feature an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, according to the same report.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Mini, Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi, Compact Phones
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Pricey Pixels: Why People Spend Fortunes on NFT Art
Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  3. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  6. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  2. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  3. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  4. Qualcomm Rides China Smartphone Demand to Post Record Q1 Revenue
  5. Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator
  6. Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G
  7. Google-Parent Alphabet Eyes $2-Trillion Value After Blowout Results
  8. Hacked Crypto Firm Wormhole Loses Ether Worth $322 Million, Offers Hacker $10 Million to Return Funds
  9. WhatsApp Desktop Users May Soon Be Able to Request for Report on Account Information It Collected
  10. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity, Said to Charge Over 5,000 Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.