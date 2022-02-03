Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China in December, including the company's latest Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal when the flagship series will debut in India. Ahead of the global launch of the company's Xiaomi 12 series, a new render of a smaller handset has surfaced online, suggesting that a Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone could also be in the works. Xiaomi, however, is yet to reveal any details regarding the smartphone.

According to a render shared online by tipster Sam (@Shadow_leak), the Chinese company could be working on a compact Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone. The image shared on Twitter shows the rear side of the smartphone with a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The image also contains the text “Xiaomi 12 mini”. It is worth noting that Xiaomi has not yet announced any plans for a compact Xiaomi 12 series smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Mini First Look ???? pic.twitter.com/9rW5jSAYSm — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) January 31, 2022

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X currently sport the smallest displays in the Xiaomi 12 series at 6.28 inches, while Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a larger 6.73-inch display. The leaked render does not specify a screen size for the rumoured Xiaomi 12 mini. Meanwhile, Apple offers iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, two compact smartphones with 5.4-inch screens, as well as iPhone SE (2020) with a 4.7-inch display.

According to a recent report, Xiaomi is tipped to launch Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro in global markets by the end of February or early March. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also said to be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra model, as well as a ‘derivative' Xiaomi 12 Pro model that could feature an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, according to the same report.