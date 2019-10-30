Xiaomi has collated its festive sales figures, and claims that 12 million devices have been sold in one month. Out of the 12 million, 8.5 million were Xiaomi phones, and a phenomenal 40 percent year-on-year growth was achieved during the festive sales. Xiaomi has calculated these giant sale numbers from September 28 to October 29. This period was filled with Diwali sales on Amazon, Flipkart, and even the company's Mi.com. Xiaomi had offered deep discounts and deals on varied products, to attract more sales.

While the overall YoY growth was 40 percent in sales compared to the last festive period, Xiaomi's smartphones sales growth was also a significant 37 percent year-on-year. The 8.5 million smartphone sales number in the above mentioned time frame is the highest yet from any brand in India, Xiaomi claims. In the phones segment, the Redmi Note 7 series was the highest-selling, and on Amazon, 9 out of ten top selling phones during the Diwali sale were Xiaomi's. The Redmi Note 7 series consists of – Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. In the budget segment, the Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A were best-selling on Amazon India.

The Chinese mega-giant says that it managed to sell over 600,000 Mi TVs during this mentioned one month, and it translates into a 48 percent YoY growth. Just a few days ago, Xiaomi had announced that it sold over 500,000 Mi TVs, and now a few days later, a 100,000 more units sales have been achieved.

Xiaomi claims that Mi TV range was the highest selling on Amazon and Flipkart both. Moreover, Xiaomi sold over 3 million Mi Ecosystem products and accessories, translating to 42 percent YoY growth for the category. Mi Band range, Mi Power Banks range, Mi Air Purifier 2S were the bestselling in their categories on Amazon. The Mi Smart Water Purifier was also sold out within minutes of starting the sale.