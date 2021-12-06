Technology News
Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom Smartphones’ Alleged Specifications Surface Online

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom may launch in March 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 December 2021 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom tipped to have Xiaomi Civi-like design

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom to run Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • Both phones could feature 64-megapixel primary camera sensors
  • They could come with triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom smartphones' alleged specifications have leaked online. Citing IMEI database listings, a report says that both these handsets are a part of Xiaomi 12 series and are expected to launch in March next year along with Xiaomi Mix 5. The design of both these rumoured handsets is said to be similar to that of the Xiaomi Civi, which made its debut in China in September this year. Both these smartphones were reportedly spotted on Mi Code in October.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, the rumoured Xiaomi 12 Lite has a codename “taoyao” and 2203129I as well as 2203129G model numbers on IMEI website. It also claims that the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom has the codename “zijin” and its model number is 2203129BC. Additionally, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is said to be exclusive to the Chinese market and Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to be exclusive to the global market.

The report also claims that the “2203” in the model numbers of the Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom suggest that the smartphones will be launched in March 2022. Both the phones are said to feature “a 3D edge design like the Xiaomi Civi” that was launched in China in September this year.

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12 Lite is claimed to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or 780G+. The smartphone could sport a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, which could be paired with a wide-angle lens and a macro lens. Xiaomi is said to provide an under-display fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom specifications (rumoured)

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is claimed to feature the same specifications as the Xiaomi 12 Lite, except in the camera department. Instead of a macro shooter in the Xiaomi 12 Lite, the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom variant is said to come with a telephoto camera.

Additionally, both the phones are said to run Android 12-based MIUI 13, and they were earlier spotted in a tweet in October.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) to Launch Next Year Along With a Rugged Variant: Report

