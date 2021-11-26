Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to launch Xiaomi 12 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 November 2021 13:09 IST
Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 will come in as a successor to the Xiaomi 11 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Xiaomi 12 is reported to be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon SoC
  • Xiaomi 12X could feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi 12 was leaked multiple times in the past. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch details of the upcoming flagship smartphone, but a fresh leak suggests that Xiaomi 12 launch could take place on December 12. Past leaks suggested that Xiaomi 12 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is also tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Another handset in the upcoming series, Xiaomi 12X, is also likely to be announced alongside the Xiaomi 12.

According to a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, Xiaomi could unveil Xiaomi 12 on December 12, considering the uniqueness of the date and the shopping festival happening in China around mid-December. Xiaomi 12 is said to debut as the world's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new SoC is expected to be launched at the Qualcomm Tech Summit between November 30 and December 2.

Xiaomi 12 is said to feature a curved display and symmetrical speakers, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station. The handset is expected to come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi handset is also tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and support along with 100W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12X is also said to be announced alongside the Xiaomi 12 at the same time in December. The handset is said to sport a Snapdragon 870 SoC and is likely to come as a possible successor to Mi 11X. Xiaomi 12X is expected to feature 6.28-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display and feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi 12X is also tipped to pack a 50-megapixel camera, along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Xiaomi 12X is also tipped to support 67W wired charging and 33W wireless charging.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 launch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars
  4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  5. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  6. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  7. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
  8. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  9. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State to Get Exclusive Music and Web Series in India: Krafton
  2. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts, Goes on Till November 30: Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, More
  3. Christie's Auction House Joins Forces with NFT Marketplace OpenSea For Art Sales
  4. Wish You Were Here: NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars to Mark 10th Anniversary
  5. Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals for PC Including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22, More
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu
  7. BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India
  8. Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing
  9. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com