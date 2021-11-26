Xiaomi 12 was leaked multiple times in the past. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch details of the upcoming flagship smartphone, but a fresh leak suggests that Xiaomi 12 launch could take place on December 12. Past leaks suggested that Xiaomi 12 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is also tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Another handset in the upcoming series, Xiaomi 12X, is also likely to be announced alongside the Xiaomi 12.

According to a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, Xiaomi could unveil Xiaomi 12 on December 12, considering the uniqueness of the date and the shopping festival happening in China around mid-December. Xiaomi 12 is said to debut as the world's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new SoC is expected to be launched at the Qualcomm Tech Summit between November 30 and December 2.

Xiaomi 12 is said to feature a curved display and symmetrical speakers, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station. The handset is expected to come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi handset is also tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and support along with 100W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12X is also said to be announced alongside the Xiaomi 12 at the same time in December. The handset is said to sport a Snapdragon 870 SoC and is likely to come as a possible successor to Mi 11X. Xiaomi 12X is expected to feature 6.28-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display and feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi 12X is also tipped to pack a 50-megapixel camera, along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Xiaomi 12X is also tipped to support 67W wired charging and 33W wireless charging.