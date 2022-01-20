Xiaomi 12 was launched in December last year, and the Chinese manufacturer's latest flagship smartphone is expected to debut in global markets. Ahead of the launch of the smartphone outside China, Xiaomi 12 was spotted on Geekbench, with the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset and 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi 12 was also spotted running on Android 12 on the Geekbench listing, like its Chinese counterpart. The company launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X in China on December 28, 2021.

According to a listing on the device benchmarking website Geekbench spotted by Notebook Check, the global variant of Xiaomi 12 will come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone was launched in China with a 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone is listed as Xiaomi 12 2201123G and the motherboard is specified as ‘taro' which points to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC running under the hood. Xiaomi 12 2201123G, which is expected to be the global variant of the smartphone, has a single-core score of 711 and a multi-core score of 2834 on Geekbench 5.4.4 for Android.

Back in December, the company launched Xiaomi 12, alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China. The Chinese version of Xiaomi 12 runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12, and sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

A sketch of the camera modules on Xiaomi 12 Ultra (top) and the upcoming Vivo X80 flagship by the tipster

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Digital Chat Station

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station shared details of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra on Weibo. The Chinese company launched both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro last month, but its Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone was not launched at the event. The smartphone is expected to launch later this year, sporting a large camera module, according to the tipster, who posted a rough sketch of the rear camera module as a reply to the post. The sketch shows a centre-aligned camera module, that could resemble Vivo's rumoured X80 series smartphone, which is also said to sport a similar left-aligned camera module, according to the tipster.

According to recent reports, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup, with a powerful periscope telephoto sensor. The smartphone is tipped to launch around February, after the Chinese Spring festival. Tipster Digital Chat Station previously revealed that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the first Chinese smartphone to feature a high optical zoom lens — the closest competitor of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 will be the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro, which features a 3.3x optical zoom. An older report from December also shows Xiaomi 12 Ultra sporting a large centre-aligned camera layout.

