Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12, the anticipated next-gen flagship from the company, is reported to be in the works. The phone will integrate premium specifications and a fresh leak hint at the camera specifications. Xiaomi 12 is reported to integrate three 50-megapixel sensors for the rear camera setup. It is also tipped to include a 5x periscope setup for a better zoom quality range without losing details. Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will be dropping the ‘Mi' branding from its products and will simply use ‘Xiaomi' going forward.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that the Xiaomi 12 may include three 50-megapixel main cameras – 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The tipster says that Xiaomi is said to be working on a 10x periscope lens, but the Xiaomi 12 will come with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 5x periscope lens.

This is a rare combination to see in a smartphone. To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra did have a 48-megapixel periscope lens but the Xiaomi 12 may be the first to incorporate periscope with a 50-megapixel sensor. Mi 11 Ultra also features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, in addition to the periscope telephoto lens. The tipster warns that the company is still in the design verification stage with the Xiaomi 12 and the final hardware details may be completely different than what is leaked at the moment.

Past leaks also suggest that the Xiaomi 12 may pack the new LPDDR5X memory. LPDDR5X configuration was announced just a few months ago by JEDEC and it comes with a maximum data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps to 8,533Mbps, double of what LPDDR4X can manage. It also comes with TX/ RX equalisation to improve signal integrity, and new adaptive refresh management to improve reliability. The phone is expected to launch sometime at the end of the year and is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor announced later in the year.