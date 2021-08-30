Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12 is reported to come with 5x periscope lens.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 18:28 IST
Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12 is reported to be the upcoming flagship of the company

Highlights
  • It may be the first time Xiaomi introduces a 50-megapixel telephoto lens
  • Xiaomi is dropping the ‘Mi’ branding from all its series
  • Xiaomi 12 is reported to be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon SoC

Xiaomi 12, the anticipated next-gen flagship from the company, is reported to be in the works. The phone will integrate premium specifications and a fresh leak hint at the camera specifications. Xiaomi 12 is reported to integrate three 50-megapixel sensors for the rear camera setup. It is also tipped to include a 5x periscope setup for a better zoom quality range without losing details. Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will be dropping the ‘Mi' branding from its products and will simply use ‘Xiaomi' going forward.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that the Xiaomi 12 may include three 50-megapixel main cameras – 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The tipster says that Xiaomi is said to be working on a 10x periscope lens, but the Xiaomi 12 will come with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 5x periscope lens.

This is a rare combination to see in a smartphone. To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra did have a 48-megapixel periscope lens but the Xiaomi 12 may be the first to incorporate periscope with a 50-megapixel sensor. Mi 11 Ultra also features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, in addition to the periscope telephoto lens. The tipster warns that the company is still in the design verification stage with the Xiaomi 12 and the final hardware details may be completely different than what is leaked at the moment.

Past leaks also suggest that the Xiaomi 12 may pack the new LPDDR5X memory. LPDDR5X configuration was announced just a few months ago by JEDEC and it comes with a maximum data transfer rate of 6,400Mbps to 8,533Mbps, double of what LPDDR4X can manage. It also comes with TX/ RX equalisation to improve signal integrity, and new adaptive refresh management to improve reliability. The phone is expected to launch sometime at the end of the year and is likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor announced later in the year.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi 12
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  3. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  6. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  7. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  9. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
  2. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  3. CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  4. China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
  5. Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
  8. Shopee India May Be Unveiled Soon as Company Launches Recruitment Campaign for Vendors, Ramps Up Hiring
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com