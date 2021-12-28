Technology News
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today

Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 will be launched at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) today.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 December 2021 10:55 IST
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch Today

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Xiaomi 12 series is said to pack a variable 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Agarwal says Xiaomi 12 series prices may be cheaper at launch
  • Along with prices, the RAM + Storage configurations have also been tipped
  • The series could get three models — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 series prices have surfaced online ahead of its launch in China later today, December 28. The leak shows the prices of only three smartphones in the series — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Along with the pricing, the tipster also shared the RAM and storage configuration of the three upcoming smartphones. Furthermore, the price for Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 was also reported by the tipster. Xiaomi 12 series and Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 are scheduled to launch today in China.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some tentative prices for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series. However, Agarwal himself mentioned that the pricing could change when the smartphones are launched as he believes the pricing would be more competitive since the upcoming Xiaomi flagship series is slightly more expensive than the vanilla Xiaomi 11.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro price (expected)

Agarwal mentions that the vanilla Xiaomi 12 will be priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,000), while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,800).

Xiaomi 12X prices have been tipped to start at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,700). As per the tweet, the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

As per Agarwal's tweet, Xiaomi 12 Pro's prices will start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant for CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 price (expected)

Alongside, Agarwal also mentioned that Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 will be priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,900) when it is launched later today.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
