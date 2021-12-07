Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro have bagged China's TENAA certification. Xiaomi 12 Pro has also been spotted on China's CCC (3C) certification website. The TENAA listing suggests that Xiaomi's upcoming flagship series smartphones could have two models with the latest Snapdragon 8 chipsets while one will get the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The 3C listing, on the other hand, hints at the charging specifications of Xiaomi 12 Pro. All three smartphones from Xiaomi have been tipped to launch later this month.

As per tipster WHYLAB's post on Weibo, three Xiaomi smartphones were spotted on the TENAA certification website's database. The listing only shows the internal model designations of the smartphones. They are 2201123C, 2112123AC, and 2201122C and are speculated to belong to Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively. The tipster also reiterates that the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC — confirmed by Xiaomi on Twitter — while Xiaomi 12X will get the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The tipster has also mentioned in a separate post that the Xiaomi 12 Pro with model number 2201122C has been spotted on 3C certification website. The listing hints that Xiaomi 12 Pro will get support for 120W fast charging. Apart from this, the 3C listing does not reveal much else about the smartphones.

The Xiaomi 12 series has been tipped a couple of times to have a December launch. It was earlier reported to release on December 12 but a leaked internal document showed that the launch will now happen on December 28 via a special event. Another report states that all three smartphones — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro — will launch together.

There are two more smartphones speculated to be a part of the Xiaomi 12 series and are speculated to be the top-of-the-range flagship smartphones from the Chinese tech giant. These are the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced and are codenamed Loki and Thor, respectively. Both are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor as the primary camera on the back.