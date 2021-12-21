Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi has not yet revealed which Xiaomi 12 series smartphones will be launched on December 28.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 December 2021 10:59 IST
Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi shared a poster announcing the Xiaomi 12 series launch date on Weibo

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro will sport the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12X is tipped to sport the older Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Xiaomi is also said to be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone

Xiaomi 12 series launch date has been set for December 28, bringing the company's next flagship smartphone to consumers in China. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal how many smartphones will launch the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series. However, reports have tipped the series to include four smartphone models — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12 series is a successor to the company's Mi 11 series and will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

A poster for the launch event was shared by Xiaomi on its Weibo account, along with an image of Chinese athlete Su Bingtian and a December 28 launch date. The company has not mentioned which Xiaomi 12 series models will be launched on the given date The poster does not reveal anything either. Meanwhile, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, General Manager Wang Teng Thomas and Group President Lu Weibing have been posting on Weibo using Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro handsets, as spotted by Gizmochina.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12X, which is the successor to Mi 11X, is tipped to feature the same Snapdragon 870 SoC. According to previous reports, the company could launch Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X, which are reportedly codenamed L3, L2 and L3A respectively, at the December 28 event.

On the camera front, Xiaomi 12 was recently tipped to launch with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone could sport a curved display, with a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution, a step down from the display on the Mi 11 flagship. Previous reports suggest that Xiaomi 12 Pro could also feature a full-HD+ display, unlike its predecessor.

The smartphone was recently spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro is tipped to offer 120W charging. According to a previous report, Xiaomi 12 could launch with Android 12-based MIUI 13, while Xiaomi 12X could launch with Android 11-based MIUI 13, with an update in the future to deliver the latest version of Android.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Series Launch, Xiaomi 12 Specifications, Xiaomi 12X Specifications, Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Metaverse, Web3, NFT, DAO: A Guide to 2021's Tech Buzzwords
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
