Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X Tipped to Launch in December; Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi 12X could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2021 12:52 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 (pictured) has a curved display, which could feature on both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12X could feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X could feature curved displays
  • Unlike Mi 11, Xiaomi 12 could feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X launch could take place in December, according to a new leak which suggests the company's upcoming high-end smartphone series could be unveiled in the coming weeks. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X are both expected to sport curved displays. While the more powerful Xiaomi 12 is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi 12X is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 870 SoC. Some further specifications of the two upcoming smartphones have also surfaced online.

The company is yet to announce official details of both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X, with regard to specifications and pricing. Previous leaks have suggested that Xiaomi 12 could launch at an event in December, but a new report suggests that the company could also announce Xiaomi 12X along with the upcoming flagship, as a possible successor to the Mi 11X which was launched last year. Mi 11X features a Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is also tipped to arrive on the upcoming Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi 12X is likely to launch with a 6.28-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display and feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, along with a 5,000mAh battery, according to a report by MyDrivers, which also suggests the smartphone could arrive alongside Xiaomi 12 at a December launch event. The handset could feature a 50-megapixel camera, along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front, according to the report. Xiaomi 12X is also tipped to support wired charging at 67W and wireless charging at 33W.

Launched in India earlier this year, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a curved display, while the company launched Mi 11 with a flat display. Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X could feature curved displays and symmetrical speakers, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station spotted by Sparrows News.

Xiaomi 12 could also come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) AMOLED display this year, with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a step down from the Mi 11, which featured a 1440p display. The handset could also sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and support along with 100W fast charging, according to previous reports.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12X

Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
