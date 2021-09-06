Technology News
Xiaomi Global Launch Event Set for September 15, Xiaomi 11T Series and 120W HyperCharge Support Expected

Xiaomi has confirmed that a global launch event is taking place on September 15.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 September 2021 12:20 IST
Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to be powered by the core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro may pack 5,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 11T may be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro may feature 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Xiaomi has teased a global launch event for September 15, scheduled for 8pm GMT+ 8 ( IST). It is teasing the arrival of fast charging technology, but separately, a new promo video leak suggests that the Xiaomi 11T range is also launching alongside. The 11T series is expected to come in two models – the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The teaser video leak suggests that the 11T Pro may come with 120W HyperCharge support.

Xiaomi has officially teased the arrival of new ‘flagship devices' and 'Hyper' fast charging tech at its global product launch on September 15, but it hasn't specified the name of the models or details about the fast charging support. As per the leaked teaser video, shared by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature 120W HyperCharge support. It adds the adapter will feature 120W fast charging support.

As for the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, the two phones have leaked on multiple occasions in the past. The 11T Pro is reported to come with the new 120W fast charging support. In addition, the Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications may include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and up to 120W fast charging support. As for the vanilla Mi 11T variant, it is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is also said to have a 120Hz display and carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi recently announced that it is removing the ‘Mi' branding from all of its products globally.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tasneem Akolawala
