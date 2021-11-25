Technology News
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Tipped

Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active are being tested for India launch as well.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 November 2021 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro are said to come in Blue, Grey, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 (2022) said to come in three RAM + storage configurations
  • The exact timeline of the launch is not yet known
  • Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro were launched in Europe in September

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 (2022) are reportedly getting launched in India sometime soon. The Chinese tech giant is also said to be testing Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active for the Indian market. The tipster who shared this information did not mention the exact launch timeline for these devices but they are speculated to launch sometime in the coming weeks. The tipster has also shared some key specifications of these devices.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared some key specifications of Redmi 10 (2022), Xiaomi 11T, and Xiaomi 11T Pro which will be launching in India sometime soon. As mentioned, Agarwal also tipped that Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active are also being tested for a launch in the country.

Xiaomi 11T specifications (expected)

The Indian version of Xiaomi 11T is said to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. The smartphone is said to come in Blue, Grey, and White colour options. These specifications match those of the European version which was launched in September.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications (expected)

Similarly, Xiaomi 11T Pro will reportedly be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. It is also said to be launched in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

Redmi 10 (2022) specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Redmi smartphone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Redmi 10 (2022) would, again, be available in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

The exact launch timelines of these devices from Xiaomi is not known yet. It is speculated that the devices form the Chinese tech giant may arrive on different dates rather than being launched through a single event.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
