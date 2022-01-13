Xiaomi 11T Pro storage variants and a key specification have been tipped ahead of its January 19 launch in India. The upcoming smartphone will reportedly get three RAM + storage variants at launch. Xiaomi 11T Pro is also tipped to pack stereo speakers tuned by a renowned audio equipment manufacturer. Xiaomi 11T Pro is touted as "HyperPhone" by the Chinese tech giant and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It will also get a 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as shared on its microsite.

MySmartPrice reports, citing industry sources, that Xiaomi 11T Pro will get three RAM + storage variants – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The report also mentions that the Xiaomi smartphone may get a stereo speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon. These specifications fall in line with that of the European version of Xiaomi 11T Pro which was launched in September last year. Xiaomi 11T Pro is also said to cost between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

As per a dedicated microsite on Amazon, Xiaomi 11T Pro will get a 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The microsite also mentions that the upcoming smartphone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging support which can fully charge the battery in 17 minutes.

All the aforementioned specifications are the same as on the European version of Xiaomi 11T Pro. Going by this, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. At the front, it will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi 11T Pro measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 204 grams.

