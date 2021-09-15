Technology News
  Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications

Xiaomi’s global launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2021 12:34 IST
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to integrate 120W Hypercharge technology

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro may be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Both phones may sport a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T phones are anticipated to launch at the company's global event later today (Wednesday, September 15). Alongside the 11T series, Xiaomi has also teased the launch of the 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone. Xiaomi will also introduce its 120W Hypercharge technology at the event. The global event will also reportedly see the launch of Xiomi Smart TV Q1E 55-inch, Xiaomi Band 6 NFC, and AX3000 mesh system. To recall, the non-NFC model of the Mi Band 6 is already sold in India since August.

The Xiaomi launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST). Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on YouTube, Twitter, and share updates via its social handles. Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones at the event. Xiaomi's latest teaser also hints at the arrival of a new Wi-Fi router and a fitness band. 91Mobiles reports that the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC and AX3000 mesh system are expected to launch at the event. You can watch the Xiaomi event at 5.30pm today from the video embedded below.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have leaked on multiple occasions in the past. The 11T Pro is reported to come with a new 120W fast charging support. In addition, the Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications may include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and up to 120W fast charging support.

As for the vanilla Xiaomi 11T variant, it is tipped to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is also said to have a 120Hz display and carry a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Render leaks suggest that Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro may come with a hole-punch display design and include a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup. Further, the phones appear to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both phones are reported to come in Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colours. The company has confirmed that the two phones will get three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates in their lifecycle.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications (expected)

Alongside the 11T series, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launch has also been teased. The new Xiaomi phone is rumoured to be in the works with specifications that are likely to be almost the same as those of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. On the specifications part, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is rumoured to have many similarities with the Mi 11 Lite 5G. These may include the same triple rear camera setup, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a hole-punch display design. However, the new phone is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC — unlike the Mi 11 Lite 5G that is powered by a Snapdragon 780G.

Xiaomi ‘Hyper' fast charging tech

Xiaomi is also looking to unveil the 'Hyper' fast charging tech at its global product launch event today, but it hasn't specified the name of the models that will support it or further details about the fast charging technology. As per leaks, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature 120W HyperCharge fast charging with a supported adapter.

Xiaomi Smart TV, Mesh Wi-Fi Router specifications, features (expected)

The company is reported to launch a new Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E 55-inch model at the event. This new TV is likely to sport an OLED panel and could be a rebrand of an existing smart TV already launched in China. There is no clarity on the details of the Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E 55-inch.

Xiaomi will also be launching the Xiaomi AX3000 mesh system globally, after introducing it in China. Features of the router include Gigabit 2.4GHz dual-band 5G Wi-Fi 6 mesh network, 256GB memory, and 160MHz bandwidth support. It claims to offer a transfer rate of up to 3000Mbps.

Xiaomi Band 6 NFC specifications (expected)

Lastly, Xiaomi's September 15 global event will likely see the launch of the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC model. This will be an offshoot of the Xiaomi Band 6 launched in India in August and it is likely to support touch-based payments, thanks to NFC support. Apart from this, all the other specifications are expected to be the same as the vanilla model. It is likely to have a 1.56-inch colour AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor, 24-hour heart rate sensor, 15 exercise modes, and up to 50 meters of water resistance. It is likely to offer 130 watch faces and last for up to 14 days on a full charge.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications, Xiaomi 120W Hypercharge, Xiaomi Band 6 NFC
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
