Xiaomi Teases ‘Hyperphone’ Launch in India, Could Be Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 'Hyperphone' may be the next model by the Chinese company after Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G to offer 120W fast charging.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 January 2022 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 'Hyperphone' launch teased during the Xiaomi 11i series livestream

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro may come alongside Xiaomi 11T
  • India variant of Xiaomi 11T Pro purportedly appeared online
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i were launched on Thursday

Xiaomi teased the launch of a new smartphone in India during the announcement of the Xiaomi 11i series on Thursday, January 6. Although exact details of the phone are yet to be officially revealed, the teaser suggests that the phone could be Xiaomi 11T Pro that debuted in Europe last September. Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with features including up to 12GB of RAM and 120W fast charging. The smartphone is also equipped with high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display.

While concluding the livestream of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G launch, Xiaomi teased the arrival of the new smartphone that it calls the ‘Hyperphone'. The teaser also includes a “coming soon” tag to indicate imminent launch.

Xiaomi did not provide any further details about the upcoming phone in the livestream. However, if we look at previous reports, the model could be the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma spotted a purported listing of the Xiaomi 11T Pro India variant on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website. That variant appeared with a model number 2107113I where the “I” could specifically be an indication for the Indian variant.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the Chinese company is speculated to launch the Xiaomi 11T in the country. Tipster Ishan Agarwal in November claimed that Xiaomi 11T would debut in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB variants, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro may come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in the 8GB + 256GB model at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,800) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, Xiaomi 11T Pro houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided dual stereo speakers along with Harman Kardon. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging. The technology is the same that has just been introduced with Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price, Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi Hyperphone, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
CES 2022: BMW Showcases an Electronic Paper-Wrapped Car Which Can Change Colour in an Instant

