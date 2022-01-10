Technology News
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has created a dedicated microsite to create hype around the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 13:02 IST
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch has been teased
  • The new Xiaomi phone debuted in Europe in September
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G may come to India with up to 12GB of RAM

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch date has been set for January 19, the Chinese company revealed on Monday. The new Xiaomi phone debuted in Europe last year — alongside the regular Xiaomi 11T 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has 120W fast charging support as its unique selling point. The phone also features a 120Hz display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. Xiaomi has also provided Snapdragon 888 SoC on the Xiaomi 11T Pro to deliver a flagship experience.

To announce the launch date, Xiaomi posted a teaser through the official Xiaomi India Twitter account. The teaser shows the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on Mi.com to create some hype around the new Xiaomi phone ahead of its official launch.

 

Last week, Xiaomi indicated the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India by showcasing a teaser featuring the title ‘Hyperphone' durting the livestream of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launch in the country. The phone also appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website last month. It may come alongside the regular Xiaomi 11T.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India is yet to be announced, though the phone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in the 8GB + 256GB model at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,700) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,900).

The India variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is rumoured to have 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The European variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto shooter. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging. Xiaomi 11T Pro also includes dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin, Ether Trade Mostly Flat After a Healthy Bounce on Sunday, Terra Shines
Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications
