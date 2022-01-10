Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India launch date has been set for January 19, the Chinese company revealed on Monday. The new Xiaomi phone debuted in Europe last year — alongside the regular Xiaomi 11T 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has 120W fast charging support as its unique selling point. The phone also features a 120Hz display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. Xiaomi has also provided Snapdragon 888 SoC on the Xiaomi 11T Pro to deliver a flagship experience.

To announce the launch date, Xiaomi posted a teaser through the official Xiaomi India Twitter account. The teaser shows the back of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on Mi.com to create some hype around the new Xiaomi phone ahead of its official launch.

It takes a revolution to create a powerful smartphone like this.

Introducing #𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 - Xiaomi 11T Pro

Experience the perfect amalgamation of Design & Power on 19.01.2022



The Revolution continues.#HyperchargeRevolution



Know more: https://t.co/2syPoOtfsz pic.twitter.com/3MJcrEZzqu — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2022

Last week, Xiaomi indicated the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India by showcasing a teaser featuring the title ‘Hyperphone' durting the livestream of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launch in the country. The phone also appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website last month. It may come alongside the regular Xiaomi 11T.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India is yet to be announced, though the phone was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in the 8GB + 256GB model at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,700) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,900).

The India variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is rumoured to have 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The European variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto shooter. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging. Xiaomi 11T Pro also includes dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.