Xiaomi 11T Pro has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. The phone has been tipped to launch in India soon. It was unveiled in Europe a few months ago alongside the Xiaomi 11T. The Pro model has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG with the model number 2107113. Past reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will reportedly be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants in India. It is likely to launch in three colour options.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted the Bluetooth SIG spotting of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The phone was spotted with the model number 2107113I, 2107113R, and 2107113G. The model number that ends with ‘I' is likely to be the Indian variant, hinting at a launch in the Indian market soon. There is no official announcement from Xiaomi as of yet.

In Europe, the Xiaomi 11T Pro carries a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs.65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The phone is likely to be priced in the same range in the Indian market as well.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

If the Indian model is identical to the European model, then it will feature a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, it offers up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a tele macro shooter. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging (supported charger is in the box).Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.