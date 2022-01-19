Technology News
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2022 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will go on sale in India from Wednesday itself

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • The Xiaomi phone comes in three configurations
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday (January 19). The new Xiaomi phone (aka Hyperphone) comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other key highlights of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and backed by Dolby Atmos, triple rear cameras, and 5G support. The handset is also claimed to be the first smartphone that has been tested to demonstrate the first 5G carrier aggregation in Mumbai, in partnership with Airtel. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will compete against the likes of Realme GT, OnePlus 9RT, iQoo 7 Legend, and Vivo V23 Pro.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 256GB option at Rs. 41,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at Rs. 43,999. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will go on sale in the country in Celestial Magic, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colours, starting 2pm on Wednesday. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and other offline retailers.

Launch offers on the Xiaomi 11T Pro include a Rs. 5,000 instant discount for customers purchasing the phone using Citi cards and EMI options. The phone is also available with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G was initially launched in Europe in September last year, with a starting price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,900) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit true-colour flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display comes with Dolby Vision support and has a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also support for 3GB virtual RAM expansion.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera setup which houses a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. Further, there is a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with autofocus support.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes preloaded with over 50 Director modes such as Pro Time-lapse, Cinematic filters, and Audio zoom. The rear camera also supports 8K video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps) frame rate and slow motion video support with a frame rate of up to 960fps.

In terms of capturing selfies and supporting video chats, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, along with an f/2.45 lens. It supports up to 1080p video recording at up to 60fps frame rate and is backed by Selfie night mode for low-light photography.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetic compass, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 120W HyperCharge fast wired charging. The proprietary charging technology, which was also available on the recently launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, is claimed to fully charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes. The phone also comes bundled with a 120W wired charger.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro handset measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price in India, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones

