Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108 Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T price starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while Xiaomi 11T Pro begins at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE carries an initial price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 September 2021 18:58 IST
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro come with a 120Hz flat AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in up to 256GB storage
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro features Dolby Vision and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro were launched at Xiaomi's global event on Wednesday. Both new phones come with a hole-punch display design and offer triple rear cameras. Xiaomi also claims that the phones are designed with “Cinemagic” experience in mind, with a list of photo and video features. On the distinction front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro delivers a superior list of specifications that includes up to 12GB of RAM and 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 11T, on the other hand, offers 8GB of RAM as standard and 33W charging support. Alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi brought the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as its new mid-range model. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE includes triple rear cameras and a flat 10-bit AMOLED display.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price, availability

Xiaomi 11T price has been set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,700). In contrast, the Xiaomi 11T Pro carries a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs.65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Both Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro come in Celestial Blue Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colour options and will be available for purchase in Europe. The phones will be available with two years of warranty and are promised to offer three Android system upgrades as well as four years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, on the other hand, comes at a starting price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600). There will also be a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is yet to receive an official price.

Xiaomi will offer the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White, and Truffle Black colours and will be available for purchase through official Xiaomi channels.

Exact details about the availability of the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE are yet to be revealed. The India launch of the three new phones has also not yet confirmed.

Xiaomi 11T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup also enables up to 8K video recording and “end-to-end” HDR10+ support. Further, there is a third microphone alongside two standard microphones to enable a feature called Audio Zoom. This is touted to capture audio from a long distance.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 11T has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11T comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with dual speakers and includes Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11T that supports 67W Xiaomi turbo charging (supported charger bundled). It is rated to fully charge the phone in 36 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 203 grams.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that also supports the company's AdaptiveSync. The proprietary technology dynamically adjusts the refresh rate as per the on-screen content. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses the same triple rear camera setup that is available on the Xiaomi 11T. This means that you'll get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a telemacro shooter. The camera setup also supports up to 8K video recording and HDR10+ support. Similarly, you're getting the Audio Zoom feature for capturing audio from a distance.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon. Further, there is support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging (supported charger is in the box). It is claimed to fully charge the built-in battery in just 17 minutes. Lastly, the phone measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes Dolby Vision support. Xiaomi has provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter.

xiaomi 11 lite 5g ng image Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 90Hz flat AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 256GB of internal storage on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). The phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs 158 grams.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11T price, Xiaomi 11T specifications, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro price, Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Now Official
  7. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  10. Xiaomi 11T Series, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 September Update Brings SSD Expansion, 3D Audio Support for TVs, More
  2. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  4. Unicode 14.0 Unveiled With 37 New Emojis Like Melting Face, Troll, and Heart Hands
  5. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad Models in India Releasing on September 20; New Features for FaceTime, Messages
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  10. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com