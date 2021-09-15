Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro were launched at Xiaomi's global event on Wednesday. Both new phones come with a hole-punch display design and offer triple rear cameras. Xiaomi also claims that the phones are designed with “Cinemagic” experience in mind, with a list of photo and video features. On the distinction front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro delivers a superior list of specifications that includes up to 12GB of RAM and 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 11T, on the other hand, offers 8GB of RAM as standard and 33W charging support. Alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi brought the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as its new mid-range model. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE includes triple rear cameras and a flat 10-bit AMOLED display.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE price, availability

Xiaomi 11T price has been set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,700). In contrast, the Xiaomi 11T Pro carries a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs.65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Both Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro come in Celestial Blue Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colour options and will be available for purchase in Europe. The phones will be available with two years of warranty and are promised to offer three Android system upgrades as well as four years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, on the other hand, comes at a starting price of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600). There will also be a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is yet to receive an official price.

Xiaomi will offer the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White, and Truffle Black colours and will be available for purchase through official Xiaomi channels.

Exact details about the availability of the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE are yet to be revealed. The India launch of the three new phones has also not yet confirmed.

Xiaomi 11T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, and a telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup also enables up to 8K video recording and “end-to-end” HDR10+ support. Further, there is a third microphone alongside two standard microphones to enable a feature called Audio Zoom. This is touted to capture audio from a long distance.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 11T has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Xiaomi 11T comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with dual speakers and includes Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Xiaomi 11T that supports 67W Xiaomi turbo charging (supported charger bundled). It is rated to fully charge the phone in 36 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 203 grams.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that also supports the company's AdaptiveSync. The proprietary technology dynamically adjusts the refresh rate as per the on-screen content. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses the same triple rear camera setup that is available on the Xiaomi 11T. This means that you'll get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a telemacro shooter. The camera setup also supports up to 8K video recording and HDR10+ support. Similarly, you're getting the Audio Zoom feature for capturing audio from a distance.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon. Further, there is support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging (supported charger is in the box). It is claimed to fully charge the built-in battery in just 17 minutes. Lastly, the phone measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes Dolby Vision support. Xiaomi has provided an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE also carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 90Hz flat AMOLED display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 256GB of internal storage on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). The phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs 158 grams.