Xiaomi's global event is scheduled for later today but pricing and key specifications of the upcoming 11T series have leaked ahead of the official announcement. The company is also reported to launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 table with a Smart Pen accessory, and a fresh leak offers pricing information of these two products as well. The price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE have also leaked online, alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. At the event, the company is also rumoured to launch a new Smart TV, the new 120W Hypercharge technology, a new Wi-Fi mesh system, and the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC model.

Xiaomi Pad 5, 11T series, 11 Lite 5G NE (expected price)

MySmartPrice writes that it received pricing information of the Xiaomi Pad 5, Smart Pen, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE devices from tipster Ishan Agarwal. Starting with the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the most premium model is tipped to be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) for the 8GBR AM + 128GB storage option and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The vanilla Xiaomi 11T model is likely to be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Coming to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, this variant is reported to be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There will also be an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and this variant is likely to be priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

As for the Xiaomi Pad 5, the report claims that the tablet may be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. An additional Smart Pen accessory is also expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5, and this is likely to be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,600).

Xiaomi Pad 5 (expected specifications)

The report says that the Xiaomi Pad 5 may feature an 11-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to support Dolby Atmos, be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The tablet may pack an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11T series (expected specifications)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to feature a 120Hz display. The 11T Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the 11T model is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Pro model may support 120W fast charging and have a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Xiaomi 11T is tipped to feature a 90Hz display, support 33W fast charging, and is tipped to come in Vinyl Black, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and more colours.

Xiaomi's global event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

