Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 11T Series, 11 Lite 5G NE, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Xiaomi 11T Series, 11 Lite 5G NE, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Xiaomi Pad 5 is tipped to feature an 11-inch IPS display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2021 13:38 IST
Xiaomi 11T Series, 11 Lite 5G NE, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech_

Xiaomi 11T series is tipped to be priced starting at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,700)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400)
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE may be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300)
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet may be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600)

Xiaomi's global event is scheduled for later today but pricing and key specifications of the upcoming 11T series have leaked ahead of the official announcement. The company is also reported to launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 table with a Smart Pen accessory, and a fresh leak offers pricing information of these two products as well. The price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE have also leaked online, alongside the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. At the event, the company is also rumoured to launch a new Smart TV, the new 120W Hypercharge technology, a new Wi-Fi mesh system, and the Xiaomi Band 6 NFC model.

Xiaomi Pad 5, 11T series, 11 Lite 5G NE (expected price)

MySmartPrice writes that it received pricing information of the Xiaomi Pad 5, Smart Pen, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE devices from tipster Ishan Agarwal. Starting with the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the most premium model is tipped to be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,400) for the 8GBR AM + 128GB storage option and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The vanilla Xiaomi 11T model is likely to be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Coming to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, this variant is reported to be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There will also be an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and this variant is likely to be priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

As for the Xiaomi Pad 5, the report claims that the tablet may be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. An additional Smart Pen accessory is also expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5, and this is likely to be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,600).

Xiaomi Pad 5 (expected specifications)

The report says that the Xiaomi Pad 5 may feature an 11-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to support Dolby Atmos, be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The tablet may pack an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11T series (expected specifications)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to feature a 120Hz display. The 11T Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the 11T model is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Pro model may support 120W fast charging and have a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Xiaomi 11T is tipped to feature a 90Hz display, support 33W fast charging, and is tipped to come in Vinyl Black, Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and more colours.

Xiaomi's global event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 PRice, Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 11T Specifications, Xiaomi 11T Price, Xiaomi 11T Pro PRice, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19, Shows Amazon Teaser

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11T Series, 11 Lite 5G NE, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  5. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  6. Apple Event Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, New iPad Models Arrive
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  9. Nokia G50 5G Price, Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch 
  10. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Series, 11 Lite 5G NE, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  2. NASA Explains Why 'Stars Are Just Like Us' With Stunning Pictures of Four Nebulae
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19, Shows Amazon Teaser
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Extended to Non-Beta Testers: Report
  5. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  6. Xiaomi Smart TV Q1E, Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, AX3000 Router Tipped to Be Launched Alongside Xiaomi 11T Series
  7. Russian Soyuz Rocket Launches 34 New UK Satellites From OneWeb to Provide Broadband Internet Globally
  8. China Developing Machines That Can Track Data Sent Abroad by Cars
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: iPhone 12, MSI Laptops, More Receive Discounts
  10. T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com