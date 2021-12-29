Technology News
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will launch in India on January 6.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 December 2021 18:47 IST
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will have Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black colour options

  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 is a 6nm SoC
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is confirmed to have 120W fast charging support
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with Dolby Atmos support

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharg is all set to go official on January 6 in India. Just a week before its formal debut, Xiaomi has teased the processor of the upcoming handset. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge phone is said to be among the first smartphones in India to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is a 6nm SoC. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has already been teased to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The handset is expected to debut alongside vanilla Xiaomi 11i.

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain teased the processor of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge via Twitter. The processor has been mentioned on a special microsite set up for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge as well. Additionally, Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy via a Twitter post confirmed that Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be among the first smartphones in India to feature the new Dimensity 920 SoC, which was announced by MediaTek in August. MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC is a 6nm SoC that packs one set each of Arm Cortex-A78 and Arm Cortex-A55 CPU cores with the former clocked at 2.5GHz and the latter at 2.0GHz.

Xiaomi has been teasing Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge via its social media handles and a dedicated microsite on Xiaomi's website for the past few days. The new flagship Xiaomi phone is speculated to come as rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Alongside Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the Chinese company is expected to launch the vanilla Xiaomi 11i in India — under the Xiaomi 11i series.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is teased to offer 120W fast charging support, which is claimed to fully charge the smartphone's inbuilt battery in around 15 minutes. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to have 5G connectivity and will be offered in Pacific Pearl and Stealth Black colour options.

According to the microsite, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offer 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is also teased to feature Dolby Atmos support.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
