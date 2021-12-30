Technology News
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of January 6 Launch

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is suggested to debut between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 December 2021 11:05 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India has been teased by a company executive

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India has been teased in a media interview ahead of the official launch. The new Xiaomi phone is claimed to be the fastest charging smartphone in the country, thanks to its 120W charging support. Previous teasers released by the company also confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come with features including a 120Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was unveiled in China earlier this year.

India Today reports Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy said in an interview that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

The reported pricing of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge aligns with that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The smartphone was launched in China in October with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also debuted in an 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,900).

Exact details on which configurations of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be available in India and at what prices are yet to be revealed.

Through an updated microsite, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will come in three different colour options, namely Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black. The company also previously teased the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications that will include a 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness and will be equipped with Dolby Atmos support. It was also recently confirmed to have the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The USP of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is going to be its 120W fast charging support that is claimed to charge the built-in battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, the Chinese company is expected to launch the regular Xiaomi 11i in the country. That particular model could be a rebadged Redmi 11 Pro that was launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 5G in China.

Xiaomi is hosting the launch of its Xiaomi 11i series on January 6 in India. Meanwhile, we can expect the company to reveal further details about the upcoming phones.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Samsung in Talks to Buy Alzheimer’s Drug Maker Biogen for $42 Billion: Report

